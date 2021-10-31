NFT Trends in Fashion | POPSUGAR Fashion

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write things that we love and think you will like, too. If you purchase a product that we have recommended, we may receive an affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work.

You’ve probably heard the term NFT before, but maybe you’re not quite sure what it is? Or what do these three letters represent? NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a kind of digital contract that verifies ownership of something. NFTs can be “attached” to digital assets such as art or fashion, and allow their sale or transfer. When NFTs are sold, the creator of that asset receives commissions on each sale, creating a new market for brands and artists to make money with their digital designs. (In some cases, a lot.) In March, a digital artwork by Beeple was sold at Christie’s in an online auction for $ 69.3 million.

Luxury design houses quickly noticed the potential of NFTs, and in recent months Gucci has auctioned an NFT inspired by its fall / winter 2021 collection at an online auction hosted by Christie’s, Burberry. has launched an exclusive line of digital accessories for Blankos Block Party, and Dolce & Gabbana generated $ 6.1 million in sales from its auction of a nine-piece NFT collection.

Of course, not all NFTs see a big comeback. In fact, the market is currently inundated with available NFTs from digital artists that may or may not increase in value. NFTs are available for as little as $ 1 and the value is ultimately determined by the market.

A brand, Metador approached this somewhat risky investment by pairing it with something that has been proven to hold value: gold. Metagolden is one of the first jewelry brands to incorporate an NFT with digital artwork into every piece. “If you’re going to symbolize an NFT, you might as well do it with something you can wear and enjoy instead of just saying you own it with a stock or digital contract,” says the former fashion editor and founder. scored by Metagolden Francine Ballard. We caught up with Ballard for a crash course on all things NFT.

POPSUGAR: How are NFTs changing the game for artists, musicians and designers?

Francine Ballard: The reason artists in particular are excited about this is because it allows them to bypass the middleman. In the past, galleries (or labels in the case of musicians) and retailers had the power because they contracted with artists to sell their work and they took a large portion of the sale in commission because they had access to buyers. Now, with the advent of social media, most artists have their own audiences and can sell directly to their consumers. NFT contracts allow them to go further and recoup a portion of all future sales of their art. In other words, I buy a part and sell it to someone else. The artist would get a commission even if he is not involved in the sale and so on. Every time that part resells, they get paid.

PS: How is Bitcoin or cryptocurrency connected to NFTs?

FB: Bitcoin is a digital currency that uses a decentralized system that records transactions in a distributed ledger called a blockchain. Wait! Stay with me. The inventor of Bitcoin created this technology, but after sufficient proof of concept, other applications evolved from it. Ethereum Was the first. They used the same technology to create digital contracts. So think of it this way: Bitcoin = Blockchain money. Ethereum = Blockchain contracts. These contracts are called “NFT”.

PS: What’s the easiest way to get involved in NFT? How can you start with relatively low risk?

FB: Download an exchange app (Gemini Where Coinbase) or wallet (Metamask is the most universally accepted) and bid on an inexpensive piece on one of the art platforms. (Opensea is the largest, but there are many more.)

PS: What is Metagolden and how did you come up with this concept?

FB: Metagolden is a gallery platform that connects consumers to the booming and lucrative world of NFT investments through digital art associated with fine jewelry. So you buy the art and jewelry together. Jewelry is showcased in art, so the two are inextricably linked and verified on the Blockchain. You can think of this jewelry as proof of purchase for NFT art.

PS: How do consumers showcase their digital art?

FB: Via any digital platform, social media channel or via QR code from anywhere. We present our art in a cubic acrylic frame.

PS: Where is the fashion industry going with regard to NFT technology?

FB: It’s such a fascinating dialogue and it’s really amazing how fast space is moving. There are digital fashion houses as well as digital clothing markets that are already making big companies like DressX. I also think that with luxury brands like Gucci and Fendi launching more and more physical and digital products, this will be the tipping point in terms of mass adoption.