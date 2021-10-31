Bebe Rexha Slips Into Anna Nicole Smith’s Wedding Dress For Famous 2021 Halloween Pics





Singer Bebe Rexha decided to dress up as a 90s icon for Halloween, definitely following the line of tastes. Rexha shared a few photos of herself dressed as late Playboy model and TV personality Anna Nicole Smith on her wedding day, along with an old man replacing her. Smith married businessman J. Howard Marshall in 1994 when she was 26 and Marshall was 89. She eventually died of a drug overdose in 2007. “With Anna Nicole Smith marrying J. Howard Marshall II. Happy Halloween,” Rexha captioned the photos on Saturday. Her comments were quickly filled with people praising the look, turning out to be a stark contrast to the reactions of other recent tributes. Sell ​​the sunsetChrishelle Stause left four crown emojis in the comments and Normani posted several flame emojis in response to the photos. The “I’m a Mess” singer has never shied away from showing off her curves and kissing her own body, a trait she shares with Smith. However, it hasn’t been an easy journey to love yourself, as she explained in an exclusive PopCulture interview in 2019. “I think the mental shift happened for me when I got to one. dark point of not liking myself and feeling like I wasn’t good enough and was trying to fit into the mold, “the two-time Grammy nominee said. “And after a while it goes to your head. And you want to be loved by people, but if you don’t love yourself and say mean things to yourself, then that’s like, what’s the point? ? “ “I just had to learn to love myself,” Rexha explained. “And I learned to say nice things to myself because a lot of times I would say really mean things to myself. And I think it’s a journey, it’s a daily process. Some days you wake up and you love yourself. , some days you wont. ” However, she stressed that it was a “continuous journey” for her as she got older. “I’m just learning not to care what people think anymore. I just want to be myself, and just be happy, live my life,” she said.

