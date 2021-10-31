Fashion
How do I dress for two different lifestyles? Ask for the kit
“I just bought a farm, a lifelong dream come true. But now I feel like my wardrobe – and therefore my identity – has split in two. I find myself looking a whole new “look” of hard-wearing plaid shirts and boots and Stuff I’ve never thought of! Can I have two entirely different dress personalities depending on where I’m in? ” -Yours sincerely
OK, right now, that’s my own question. I have a hard time with that, and when I complained about it to stylist, Julianne Costigan, we quickly realized that it was something universal: we all have different roles and settings in our lives, and integrating two or more personalities into the wardrobe is a challenge. Think about many of us moms who have daytime corporate jobs, or even the challenge of dressing up for the weekend or the holidays. This can feel like we are dressing for divided personalities! So, I’ll share how she answered this question. Hot take: His solution really boils down to integrating our weekly wardrobes with our weekend fantasies.
To briefly explain how I ended up with 13 acres and a clothing issue: I spent years ‘manifesting’ a farm spending way too much money on silverware and mismatched farm jugs online, cleverly banged tables and weird paintings (and quickly putting into storage, because townhouse = full). Then one day, probably because he was fed up with the stacking pink cup boxes, my husband and I drove off and wham-bam, we bought a farm, with barns, a silo and a pond. . It’s beautiful, and a little bit of a wreck, but did I mention the huge wrap-around porch? For the record, yes, I recognize that it is a great privilege to have a rural getaway, and I am equally grateful and amazed.
For all the work I did imagining how I would complete it, I didn’t think about how I would dress for it. I quickly realized that it was affecting the way I adjust to my new life on the farm. Don’t you also feel weird when you don’t feel yourself in clothes?
So I reunited with Costigan, who handles editorial and advertising styling and runs a fashion consulting firm for celebrities and powerful business executives. “A lot of the women I work with are saying something similar right now, like, the world is a different place; I don’t know what I should wear for anything! Costigan begins. Good to know that I am not alone and that I have something in common with the “women of influence” that Costigan usually dresses.
“My philosophy is that it is important to only buy things that can be worn on any occasion.” She means elevated wardrobe basics – blazers, pants, good jeans, awesome sweaters – then, she says, wear them differently depending on where you’re going. “Bring your own personality with you wherever you go. Find the pieces in your wardrobe that you like, the ones that always make you feel good about yourself, and make them the staple of your wardrobe in any location or setting.
With Costigan, it always comes down to the ultimate piece of uniform. “Start with a blazer. For the office or dinner, wear it with a white blouse. For the weekend, or the cottage, wear it with a T-shirt, or even a hoodie. , replace heels with sneakers for off hours. Add jewelry for work, take them off for the weekend. If you love a cashmere sweater, wear a collared, cuffed shirt underneath to make it more “functional,” she says, and place it under a denim jacket, or one of the ubiquitous “jackets” this fall.
It sounds simple enough; now for more advanced course suggestions. “Take things that you like and use them differently. For example, if you like a leather jacket in the city, try the Frye leather boots in the country instead.
She cautions against storing a Gatsby-style stash of “everything alike” in your closet. “Still – say, a sweater in three different colors, it gets stale.” The stale person is the enemy of feeling good in his clothes. “Take one category, maybe the white shirt, and buy variations of it, so that you have different options for your uniform, you don’t have to think about what you put on. “
Costigan put this plan into action for his own chalet: “I don’t like to pack my bags and take things back and forth. If you can, get the same or similar high bases at each location. Only bring special pieces or things to change the style.
Its message is to keep your wardrobe – and your identity – familiar in different parts of your life. “Most women and my clients know that for much of our lives we have tried to fit in. Forget it – we never felt right doing this. We should wear what we feel good in. Identify it and you’ve done the hard work.
I am here for his advice. Trying a whole new personality seems tiring, with the purchase of laying hens that I would rather think about. I’m building a new mood board, populated by chic models who effortlessly connect their glam life to life in the English countryside, wearing silk satin ball gowns with their rubber boots.
After all, the chickens are not going to judge me!
Send your urgent fashion and beauty questions to Leanne at [email protected].
Buy the tips: Based on Costigan’s thoughts on how to adapt your wardrobe to a new, more casual setting while still keeping your identity (and your basic uniform), here are some of the best basics on my shopping list.
Banana Republic sweater, $ 309, republicbanane.gapcanada.ca
This is the definition of a high-end basic: an oversized merino cashmere sweater that can be dressed up or down, in town or in the countryside. Has anyone else noticed that Banana Republic has been looking pretty awesome lately?
Kotn T-shirt, $ 35, kotn.com
Investing in stunning plain white t-shirts is a gift for your future self. Plus, Kotn is Canadian, sustainable, and a trusted B Company with great design for the simpler things in life.
Mango blazer, $ 120, shopmango.com
A blazer that can do weekdays and weekends with equal ease will gain a starring role in your wardrobe. Switch up your style from work to play. A hint of tweed gives any look a warm textured element.
Jean Levi’s, $ 108, roots.ca
Classic Levi’s jeans are the (high) backbone of every wardrobe, in any setting. They can be dressed with a heeled boot for the city, a special belt, additional jewelry, a classic scarf. They can be dressed up with a T or a hoodie under a tweed jacket and complemented with hearty sneakers or Frye boots. This straight daddy-style cut is modern and relaxed.
Frye Boots, $ 398, frye.ca
Stylist Julianne Costigan recommends removing an element from your city life – a leather jacket – and translating that vibe into a sturdy boot for the countryside. Nothing beats Frye.
When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more
