Amazon driver fired after woman in short dress was seen slipping out of van on TikTok





A viral TikTok video showing a woman exiting an Amazon van had a driver sacked. The video, which was captured in Florida, saw a woman in a short black dress and no shoes jump from the Amazon van that was parked outside a building. The clip, which has now been viewed by nearly 12 million people since it went live on October 24, caught an Amazon courier opening the back door of his vehicle, before the mysterious woman jumped out. Unfortunately for the driver, he was reportedly fired a week later. An Amazon spokesperson told TMZ: This does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers.





(Image: r patrickhook01 / TikTok)

He added: Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers. The nature of the woman and the suspicious drivers who met in the van have not yet been revealed. But naturally, TikTok users had a lot to say about the seemingly naughty dating as one person commented: The package will be delivered in 9 months. Thank you. She got that Prime Plus subscription, another user wrote insolently. Someone else wrote the following comment: So Amazon drivers are the new milk men.





(Image: r patrickhook01 / TikTok)

While someone else commented: This is why my packages are always late and sticky. Even the official TikTok account of Trojan, a condom brand, took over the comments section and wrote: Delivery available in 3-4 business minutes. However, other people found the uploaded images less fun because someone wrote: Shit you really got this man fired. This isn't the first time Amazon has been linked with an outrageous delivery guy. In a more serious case in Luton in 2019, a man who had faced a series of convictions, including sex trafficking, entered a homestead posing as an Amazon delivery driver. He then violently attacked a 14-year-old girl, her aunt and her grandmother. Although he fled the UK after the assault, the man, who has since been identified as Sandel Hornea, a 36-year-old Romanian, was arrested and jailed.

