Georgia vs Florida halftime ratings: Dawgs close half in crazy fashion





As Georgia and Florida head towards halftime for the world’s largest outdoor cocktail party, we bring you the first halftime notes. Brooks halftime ramblings: So here’s the deal, I’m jotting down a bunch of notes, tracing and plotting the critical third downs, all that silly nerdy football stuff that I love. Sometimes good thoughts come out of it, sometimes it’s a jumble of scrambled notes that I can’t read. Let’s find out what we have today: Georgia opened with HB Counter and pushed Florida for several games, setting up play action plans. They moved the ball at will.

A ground penalty and a missed FG on back-to-back plays are about as bad as it gets when it comes to shots in the foot.

The inside of Georgia’s offensive line was jostled by pass protection, forcing Stetson Bennett to scramble a bit.

The Georgian defense continues to come off the field on the third try and even on the fourth try.

Dan Mullen’s decision to have a freshman Anthony Richardson convert a 4th and a 13th was … to say the least questionable.

Georgia fans are worried about an attack that can’t direct the ball and has to rely on Stetson Bennett, and maybe that’s what we have on our hands. The game changed in the last two and a half minutes of half-time. In four games – 41 seconds of playing time – Nolan Smith stripped Anthony Richardson, Georgia scored on an 11-yard run from James Cook, Nolan Smith then intercepted Anthony Richardson, then Stetson Bennett threw a 36-yard touchdown . Then just a handful of plays later, Nakobe Dean intercepted Anthony Richardson and returned him for a touchdown. Twenty-one points in 90 seconds of play thanks to three turnovers from Anthony Richardson. Injury report QB, JT Daniels (Lat) – Day to day

RB, Kenny McIntosh (hamstrings) – IN

RB, Kendall Milton (knee) – OUT

LB, Nakobe Dean (knee) – IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (ankle) – IN

WR, Jermaine Burton (groin) – IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) – IN

WR, Arian Smith (Shin) – EN

WR, Justin Robinson (hamstrings) – OUT

WR, George Pickens (knee) – OUT

WR, Dominick Blaylock (hamstrings) – Questionable

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) – OUT

S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) – IN

DB, Tykee Smith (knee) – OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (shoulder) – OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (shoulder) – OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) – OUT

You may also like: Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

ESPN identifies Georgia's greatest force

