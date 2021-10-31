Fashion
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia dresses up as Adele for Halloween in Cute Recreation
Gabrielle Union / Instagram
Adele has a famous mini doppelganger for Halloween!
Saturday, Gabrielle Union shared a collection of photos on Instagram featuring her daughter Kaavia james wearing a sleeveless black dress and poofy white sleeves, similar to the one worn by the 33-year-old pop star to the wedding of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis and Marlen P in September.
Union, 49, teased her child’s new album “coming out soon” in the legend. (Adèle’s new album 30 will be released on November 19.)
Proud dad Dwyane Wade also shared photos of his daughter’s Halloween look on his Instagram Story.
Chad Easterling and Nicole Lyn’s son Crosby Sparrow has joined Kaavia, who turns 3 in November, as current boyfriend of Adele Rich Paul in a photo shared on an Instagram page for the 3-year-old.
A source told PEOPLE this summer that Adele and Paul, 39, were dating “for a few months“before going public in July in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
The “Easy on Me” singer later said Vogue that she “didn’t want to go public” with their relationship at the time. “I just wanted to go to the game,” she said. “I love being with him. I love it.”
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
In early September, a source told PEOPLE that the couple’s relationship was “become more serious“and that Adele is” very happy “and” having fun “with her relationship.
“They went to LeBron James’s party together. He often brings her with his friends. She seems to get along with everyone. They act like they’re getting more serious,” the insider said, adding that the two spent “a lot of time together.”
Last week, the couple were all smiles at the opening of the NBA season between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.
