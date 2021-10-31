Fake punk coins sold for fortune

Not so long ago, Paul Gorman, historian of pop culture in London, author of “The Life & Times of Malcolm McLaren: The Biography” and authenticator of auction houses specializing in rock fashion, saw himself present a shirt attributed to Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood’s Seditionaries label, circa 1977, to be evaluated.

Crafted from muslin, it was decorated with an instantly identifiable graphic by artist Jamie Reid, created for the Sex Pistols round “https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2021/oct/31/fake-punk- single pieces- sell for fortune / “Anarchy in the UK”.

If it were genuine, it would be expensive at auction.

Gorman, however, didn’t believe the shirt he was evaluating was what the owner claimed to be.

“The muslin had aged in some places,” Gorman said. “Yet in others the fabric has remained too cool. The inks were not of the quality of the 1970s and did not diffuse into the fabric. When asked about provenance, the seller removed the piece from the auction house and said it was then sold privately. “There is only one similar shirt in a museum collection,” Gorman said, “and I think that is also questionable.”

Welcome to the strange and lucrative world of fake punk. Over the past 30 years, original handcrafted creations incorporating sadomasochism and dirty graphics, innovative fits and straps, military surplus patterns, tweed and latex – the lawless era stuff that Sid Vicious and his peers have made it famous – have become a growing industry.

“Every month I get several emails asking me if something is real,” said Steven Philip, fashion archivist, collector and consultant. “I won’t get involved. People buy crazy gold. There have always been 500 fakes for a genuine coin.”

Half a century has passed since McLaren and Westwood opened Let It Rock, their counter-culture store at 430 Kings Road in London. This store, now known as Worlds End, was the birthplace of street fashion. Its owners were the designers who defined the punk scene.

Over the next 10 years, the store evolved into Sex and Seditionaries, introducing a look and sound that remains deeply influential and therefore collectible.

“Coins are incredibly rare due to a combination of factors,” said Alexander Fury, author of “Vivienne Westwood Catwalk.” Https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2021/oct/31/fake-punk -pieces-selling -for-fortune / “They had tiny production runs, clothes were expensive, and people tended to buy and wear them until they fell apart.”

Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior and Fendi, has a large collection of original pieces and believes that “Westwood and McLaren created the model for modern clothing. They were forward-thinking geniuses,” he said.

Many museums also collect the stuff. Michael Costiff, a socialite, interior designer and curator of the World Archive spaces in Dover Street Market stores, was one of the first clients of McLaren and Westwood. One hundred and seventy-eight outfits he assembled with his wife, Gerlinde, are now owned by the Victoria & Albert Museum, which purchased Costiff’s collection in 2002 with a contribution of 42,500 pounds from the National Art Collections Fund.

Pretending

The value of vintage McLarens and Westwoods has made them a target for fashion pirates. At the most obvious level, the reproductions are available online and sold direct and cheaply, without deception.

“The work came from a background in the art world,” said Paul Stolper, a gallery owner in London whose substantial collection of original punk pieces is now at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “One or two images of an era, like Che Guevara or Marilyn, eventually spread through our culture. The Sex Pistols defined an era, so imagery is constantly copied.”

Then there are the more overt fakes, like the inexpensive Fruit of the Loom t-shirts printed with a crucified Mickey Mouse, or the “original SEX” bondage shorts on sale for $ 190 at A Store Robot in Tokyo. .

McLaren’s widow young Kim has spent years trying to protect his estate and legacy. “I went to the Met in 2013 to look at their collection,” Kim said. “I was shocked to find that most of them were fake. The original clothes were tiny. Malcolm made them for him and Vivienne. A lot of the clothes at the Met were huge, to fit the old punks of today. hui. “

There were other signs as well. “They had a pair of tweed and leather pants, which were rare and authentic,” Kim said. “They had a second pair, which was fake. The seam was on the top of the waistband, rather than on the inside, as it would on a well-made garment. And the D-ring was too new. . “

There were a few raised eyebrows on the pieces in the 2013 Met’s “Punk: Chaos to Couture” exhibit after Kim and Gorman publicly commented on the alleged fakes and the show’s many discrepancies in the credits.

But questions exist around pieces that had already entered the museum eight years earlier. Examples include the bondage suits which featured prominently on the 2006 show “Anglomania”, attributed to Simon Easton, a vintage dealer in London, and the Punk Pistol Collection, a Westwood and McLaren vintage rental agency which has supplied stylists and film productions and which Easton established online with his business partner Gerald Bowey in 2003. At one point, the museum stopped listing the costumes in its collection.

Investigations continue

McLaren was first alerted to the extent of fraud surrounding its designs and those of Westwood via an anonymous email.

“The crook wakes up to find fakes!” reads the subject line. Many people in the London fashion industry are accused of conspiracy in the email, which also refers to a 2008 court case in which Scotland Yard became involved.

“After a whistleblower police raided houses in Croydon and Eastbourne and there they found rolls and rolls of Seditionary labels,” the email said. “But who are these new pranksters? Welcome Mr. Grant Howard and Mr. Lee Parker.”

Grant Champkins-Howard, who is now a DJ called Grant Lee, and Lee Parker, a plumber by trade, were called “old-fashioned crooks” by Judge Suzan Matthews during their trial in United States court. Crown of Kingston in June 2010. Their property was indeed raided by the Met’s Arts and Antiquities Fraud Squad in 2008, and a treasure trove of allegedly fake McLaren and Westwood clothing and associated material was seized, along with 120 counterfeit Banksy. .

The two men were subsequently convicted of counterfeit books attributed to Banksy. McLaren, the only designer of the original Sex and Seditionaries clothing willing to testify, was called to examine the seized items and identified clues that the clothing was counterfeit.

“He was outraged,” Kim said. “He was very committed to protecting and defending his work. It was precious to him.” After the partnership between McLaren and Westwood broke up in 1984, the two had a long and high-profile feud that was never resolved, and the tension created a vacuum for the forgers.

Howard and Parker were given suspended sentences in the Banksy case, but the fake clothing case was dropped after McLaren’s death in 2010.

Corre recently became director of the Vivienne Foundation, “to benevolently exploit the copyright in her work to raise funds for various causes.” He said he would explore how to “put an end” to the counterfeits. Kim continues to fight for McLaren’s legacy and believes he’s been airbrushed repeatedly from his own history.