Farm-to-arm fashion takes off with MJ Bales’ first net zero costume





The resulting 105 kilograms of wool will be shipped to Italy by sea freight and spun to Vitale Barberis Canonico, a sustainable factory that has received approval from brands such as Ermenegildo Zegna, Max Mara and Armani. In 2020, Vitale Barberis Canonico obtained 100% of its energy from renewable sources and reduced its water consumption by 14% in one year. A limited series of 250 blazers will become the world’s first net-zero woolen jackets, according to Jensen. It’s slow fashion, he adds. It’s real slow fashion. We plan for two years and from our perspective there is no one else in the world with that level of specific direct and back-to-farm planning for a product. Sustainable agriculture projects supported by MJ Bale include the regeneration of old farmland. Melanie Kate Although he admits that sea freight to Italy is not ideal, there is little room for maneuver as Australia does not have the wool factories it once had to spin the yarn. That said, ocean freight is much more environmentally friendly than air freight, which has 44 times the carbon footprint of shipping. MJ Bale is offsetting this carbon emission by investing in environmentally friendly projects, such as the Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Corridor, a project focused on regenerating old farmland in Western Australia. Algae has enormous potential for the fashion industry and beyond, Elsom says. Farmers must limit grazing and hand feed sheep with a mixture of seaweed and barley. Melanie Kate It grows quickly, requires very little on the part of growers, and can capture huge amounts of carbon. It can be used in everything from foods to nutraceuticals; it can be an alternative to plastic. We even started to spin it like a fabric. It is similar to rayon and viscose, with some stretch. Feeding 500 sheep with asparagopsis is difficult and time consuming, Elsom explains, as farmers have to limit grazing and mostly hand feed them with a mixture of algae and barley, but it clearly shows the environmental commitment of some. fashion industry sectors. Time is really running out to make big changes, he says. So when people get involved like that, it makes a difference. Ultimately, Jensen says, MJ Bale will be a carbon positive company. In the meantime, he’s having the company experiment with open source seaweed for other fashion brands who want to be part of the journey. I want to help the industry by helping the small players. We went down into the rabbit holes, we made mistakes, that’s how we do it. It’s up to the industry and the people to take control. We’re a small business, so we can do these things. We might as well continue and share what we know. We say, this is the playbook, this is how you do it. MJ Bales carbon neutral suits will be available from September 2022. Join the waiting list at mjbale.com.

