trick-or-treat, disguises and why we’re carving pumpkins on October 31st





Supermarket shelves will soon buckle under the weight of pumpkins with cabinets clogged with disguise, and there can only be one reason: Halloween, the spooky holiday seen every year on October 31, is almost here. More commonly known as Halloween or Hallowe’en (contraction of All Hallows’ Evening), the spooky party is also referred to as Allhalloween, All Hallows’ Eve, or All Saints’ Eve. It is the eve of the Western Christian holiday of All Saints, also known as All Saints. In recent years, there have been complaints about the ‘Americanized’ event dominating UK streets at the end of October, with some wondering why we even celebrate Halloween in the UK – but the tradition has started there. ‘origin on this side of the pond. But how did it become the costume contest it is today? Why do we celebrate Halloween and when did it start in the UK? The Americanized Halloween we experience today actually originated in the Celtic fringes of Britain and has been adapted over the decades by Christian lore, immigrant conventions, and an insatiable craving for sweets. The origin of the holiday is disputed, and there are pagan and Christian practices that have evolved into what Halloween is today. Some believe it originated from the Celtic pagan festival of Samhain, meaning “the end of summer” which celebrated the end of the harvest season. The Gaels believed this was a time when the walls between our world and the next became thin and porous, allowing spirits to pass, come back to life on the same day, and damage their crops. Places were set at the table to appease and welcome the spirits. Gaels also offered food and drink, and lit bonfires to ward off evil spirits. The origins of the trick or treat and dress can be traced back to the 16th century in Ireland, Scotland and Wales, where people would go door to door in costume asking for food in exchange for a poem or of a song. Many disguised themselves as the souls of the dead and were supposed to protect themselves from the spirits by pretending to be them. More on that below. The Christian origin of the holiday is that it falls on the days leading up to All Saints’ Day, which was set in the 8th century in an attempt to eradicate pagan celebrations. Christians would honor the saints and pray for souls who have not yet reached heaven. What does Halloween have to do with dressing up? The Celts dressed in white with blackened faces during the festival of Samhain to deceive evil spirits who they believe roamed the earth before All Saints’ Day on November 1. By the 11th century, this had been adapted by the Church into a tradition called “souling,” which is believed to be the source of trick-or-treat. Children go door to door asking for soul cakes in exchange for praying for souls of friends and relatives.

