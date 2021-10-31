Top 5 styles of kurtas for men

Want to instantly feel festive? Wear a kurta. Want to attend a wedding between best friends? Consider taking a kurta. Planning an intimate Diwali dinner? Slip into the comfort of an Indian kurta. A classic Indian kurta is literally the answer to all your questions about what to wear this holiday season. With every festive occasion and every new wedding, you can’t help but add a new one to your ethnic wardrobe. But, the point is, more often than not, we fail to make our party wardrobe more versatile. There are certainly not too many Kurtas but as they say variety is the spice of life, so a little versatility is only needed to improve your Indian clothes set. Here are 5 styles of kurtas you need to consider to build a solid ethnic wardrobe. Mandarin Collar Kurta With Modern Prints

Prints always do the magic of adding an edge element to your look, especially when played on a trendy mandarin collar. kurta for men. Kurtas with modern and quirky prints like chevron, dabu or something abstract are not only a low-key party outfit, but if worn with jeans, they can also be reused for everyday wear. Own this red Dabu print kurta this Diwali from Indiyung to create a winning festive look. Wear it with Indo-Western pants and Kolhapuris to make a fabulous style statement!

Or add some flair to your holiday style by wearing this chic and contemporary mustard chevron print kurta.

Do you want to give a more modern touch to your Indian clothes? Go for this white wild zebra print kurta, something that was created with the sensibility of millennial men’s fashion in mind.

Classic Ikat Print Kurta If you like more traditional weaves and prints, consider adding the timelessness of the ikat print to your festive wardrobe this Diwali. The simplicity of the weaving, the print, the colors and the design will make it a subtle but sharp outfit for the holiday season.

Roll up your sleeves and pair an ikat-print kurta with straight-leg pants, strappy sandals and a beaded bracelet to give a laid back perspective to these good old traditional styles.

The majestic Angrakha Angrakha is a fascinating ethnic garment for men that has been worn since the times of the nobility and aristocracy. However, from the 1800s onwards, the Angrakha became more and more popular as court attire across India, and since then this wrap-around frock coat kurta has seen many versions. More modern designs with front flaps and a flared asymmetrical bottom that looks like a knee-length dress have become popular now. The word Angrakha comes from the Sanskrit word Angarakshak or body protection and this particular style of kurta will surely protect you from any fashion faux pas this wedding season. Consider this plain navy Angrakha Kurta with an asymmetrical line to nail the contemporary new age Indian look!

Or wrap pastel power in this pink Angrakha that exudes elegance and class.

Draped and paneled kurta Slightly more evolved from the Angrakha, the draped paneled kurta is cut in a shorter length and in a more flattering fit than a flared version. The side button placket is accented with curtains and shoulder panels, a refreshing twist on the classic kurta style, we say. Consider this olive draped kurta for a majestic and charming look from the INDIYUNG collection.

Elevate the look with straight fit white pajamas and a stylish pair of toe rings and single strap flats to make a sophisticated fashion statement!

Looking for something with panel details? Elevate your ethnic style with this pink paneled kurta to create a modern and awe-inspiring festive look!

Buttoned Kurta A more toned-down version of the elaborate and intricately crafted Achkans, button-down kurtas are all the rage right now. They are easy, effortless, and stylish, almost giving you a shirt-like feel. Go for something in earthy, muted tones to create a minimalist yet sophisticated vibe this holiday season.

Or if you want something edgy, consider this black kurta with side buttons. Black will never go out of style and the side button details will make for a standout style.

Perfect for millennial men, this one can be worn with straight-cut black pants and beige-colored single-toe flats for a winning Indo-Western appeal!

Tips for Buying and Styling a Kurta? Be aware of the adjustment. Don't go for something that's tight or too loose, the beauty of a kurta is a flattering regular fit. Make sure the length of the kurta is not longer than the knee length. Long kurtas with churidar pajamas are so much last season, short kurtas paired with straight pants are the new trend. Once you're done choosing the right kurta and pants to go with it, consider upgrading your look. Consider buying a nehru jacket, or a brooch to enhance your style. Always finish with a pair of slick shoes. Think Kolhapuris, mojaris, strappy sandals or a toe ring and slingback flats for a more elegant look.