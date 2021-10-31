Killingworth’s mom loses 5th place after ‘hated’ her appearance in glitzy New Years Eve gown

Sinead Fay felt more horrible than glamorous when she saw her reflection in a glitzy evening gown on New Years Eve.

The 32-year-old should have felt stunning when she greeted New Years in a frilly black dress at her mother’s 1920s-themed party.

But the mother-of-two said she hated the way she looked and from that point on she needed to do something to improve her fitness and happiness.

Go here to read more about Northeast Updates, News and Reviews

Sinead, from Killingworth, said: “I looked horrible in it. I hated looking at my arms when I was wearing it and my stomach was sticking out – it didn’t look good at all.”

She added: “I didn’t go to stores or buy clothes and always felt miserable when someone took a picture. Or I hid in the back so you could only see my head in the photo, but not the rest of my body.

“I just hated trying on things in stores. I graduated two years ago and remember having to go to stores to try on clothes and I hated it.

“As you go to your graduation, you want to put on something pretty, dress up, and wear a nice dress.

“But I remember going into the locker room and trying on a nice skirt and a top and standing there it didn’t look good and you can see my stomach.







(Image: Sinead Fay)



“Watching me was horrible. “

After feeling unhappy with her figure since the birth of her three-year-old daughter Aoife, Sinead, who is also a mom to six-year-old Owen, joined Slimming World in January 2020.

Now she has gone from a size 20 to a size 10-12 and hit her target weight after losing 5th place on lockdown.

And when she traveled to visit her extended family in Manchester after the lockdown, her family couldn’t believe the difference in her appearance.







(Image: Sinead Fay)



Sinead said: “It was my grandmother’s 90th birthday and I hadn’t seen my family since before I had Aoife.

“I had just had my hair done and walked in with cakes for everyone and my mom said ‘Oh I didn’t recognize you there’ – it was my mom seeing me every week !

“Everyone was asking me how I was doing and what I was eating to lose weight. They were wondering ‘how did you get so skinny’.

“It’s mind boggling because I don’t think I’ve done a size 10 or 12 since I was about 13.”







(Image: Sinead Fay)



Since attending Slimming World on a Saturday morning, Sinead has curtailed her chip and chocolate snacking habits throughout the day.

She orders fewer take-out during the week – but still appreciates the occasional treat.

While she’s cooked a lot of home-cooked meals before, she’s taken advantage of swapping some ingredients for lower-fat options, like switching cooking oil to Fry Light.

She added: “Now I like going to the stores a lot more.

“I feel so much better when I’m shopping for clothes and I’m able to pick things up off the shelves and know it will fit, or if it doesn’t fit, I can go for a size smaller or bigger .

“I don’t have to worry about it being a size 20, but will they be a size 22 and do I really want to buy size 22 clothes.

“It had gotten to a point where it depressed me. No one wanted to be in the house with me because I was fed up.”

For the latest local news delivered straight to your inbox, go here to sign up for our free newsletter