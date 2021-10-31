Amy Huberman Stuns In Silver Dress On Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything





Amy Huberman was a silver vision on Angela Scanlon’s chat show Ask Me Anything last night. The actress was stunned in a metallic IRO Paris dress from Outnet, which she perfectly accessorized with jewelry from Newbridge Silverware and green heels from Terry de Havilland. She took to Instagram to post a few snaps of her look, writing: “I absolutely loved wearing this platform for the @angelascanlon chat show #AskMeAnything. “I would literally hang these shoes from my ears if I could. The dress was sort of shiny and iridescent and honestly I would be happy to hang out as someone’s Christmas decoration if they wanted and lay down. simply across their mantle like a garland or tuck and roll over the lower branches of their tree. “The epaulets too when in a melee with the fabulous @gareththomasofficial He’s so big my eyebrows really enjoyed taking a pic with him.”





Fans love the outfit and have flooded the comments. “Wowzers, you are gorgeous,” one wrote. “Love that dress on you Amy,” agreed a second, while a third added, “Gorgeous, all of it.” “Hmmm… does that sound so fabulous to you, the lady who just had a baby less than a year ago?” Asked a fourth.





On the show, the mother of three, Amy, spoke about her experience with the lockdown. “There were times when it was nice that we had time at home and I had our little baby in the middle of it all, so there were some nice parts to that,” she said. declared. “It was as terrifying and frustrating as everyone else was. I think I was making the most of it and there were good days and bad days and there were lonely days and frustrated days.” “When things got better towards the end, and because I also had the baby, normally I suffered from mum’s guilt, but this time I was like ‘Goodbye! I don’t know when I’ll be off. return!’

