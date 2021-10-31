Cop26: Prince Charles warns his “last chance salon to save the planet”





supports HTML5 video Prince Charles told world leaders that the Cop26 climate change conference was the last chance fair to save the planet. Speaking in Rome on Sunday, the Prince of Wales said that while the enormity of the climate challenge dominates peoples’ conversations, the future of humanity and of nature itself is at stake. He added: It is certainly time to put aside our differences and seize this unique opportunity to launch a substantial green recovery by putting the world economy on a confident and sustainable course and thus save our planet. In a rare address by a member of the royal family at the G20 summit, Charles said: The health of the planet today dictates the health, happiness and economic prosperity of generations to come, our overwhelming responsibility to generations to be born. Today, after, I guess, almost 50 years of trying to raise awareness of the growing climate and environmental crisis, I finally feel a change in attitude and a build-up of positive momentum. As you know, listening is often more important than speaking, and I have listened intently to the leaders of many countries, especially Commonwealth countries whose communities are among the most climate vulnerable on this Earth. It is also impossible not to hear the desperate voices of young people who see you, ladies and gentlemen, as the stewards of the planet holding in your hands the sustainability of their future. The Prince of Wales is at the G20 summit in Rome at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The invitation is in recognition of decades of work by the Prince of Wales on the issue of climate change. # G20RomeSummit pic.twitter.com/ajBmvE7qqq The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) October 30, 2021 Following his speech, Charles will attend the launch, by leaders of the fashion industry, of a new digital marker for sustainability. Members of the Charles Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) Fashion Working Group will begin deploying the virtual certificate that records the history of each fashion item; how it was designed, manufactured and transported to stores. The prince will be joined by members of his SMI, an organization of more than 300 CEOs, which aims to unlock the commitment and potential of businesses to provide solutions to the climate crisis. This is breaking news, more will follow soonCheck back shortly for more updates. Do you have a story? Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected]Or you can submit your videos and photos here. For more stories like this, check out our news page. FollowMetro.co.ukonTwitterandFacebookfor the latest news updates. You can now also get Metro.co.uk items sent directly to your device. Sign up for our daily push alert here. Get your latest news, wellness stories, insights and more

