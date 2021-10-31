TikTokSA content creators influence the fashion scene

The impact of TikToks on the fashion industry has been noted by Vogue and local content creators Ismaeel Bagus and Melissa Willis, who brought their own style and fashion to the online app, are getting noticed. Good(@ ismaeel.bagus), 19, is a social media marketing intern for a travel agency. When not busy learning the ropes, Bagus is passionate about creating content and working on campaigns.

Bagus said his love for fashion came from the fact that he dressed for Eid in the month of Ramadan every year. When we went to buy clothes for Eid, my mom always let me wear whatever I wanted. I always had a vision every Eid of what I wanted to wear and bought based on that specific vision. The young creator started his TikTok account when it was still called Musical.ly. Today, it has nearly 85,000 subscribers and its content is gaining 3.5 million likes. Bagus said that fashion helps build his self-confidence.

I saw a niche that needed a more masculine representation that isn’t skinny jeans with a striped shirt or a suit. Bagus has had the opportunity to work with brands like H&M, Superbalist and LG. He said working with these brands has been a blessing. I never thought I could make any money from it and even hopefully live from it someday, he said.

Tiktok has the power to empower content creators who deserve the recognition they need. Bagus’ fashion aspiration is to participate in fashion week in Paris, Milan, New York and South Africa, and to launch his fashion brand. I want my content to be the photos you save to recreate with your friends, post them on Instagram, and identify the creator.

Bagus’s advice is to stay true to who they are and what they want their brand to be. Don’t undermine your potential and don’t sell yourself short! Melissa Willis shares her daily fashion student life while styling her favorite looks on her TikTok account. Image: Supplied Melissa Willis (@whatmelwears) is a 20-year-old fashion student at Cape Town College of Fashion Design from Pretoria.

From a young age, Willis always wore what she wanted as a form of self-expression. I love the way different clothes and styles make me feel. I decided to study it full time because I knew fashion was the right career path for me. Willis started his TikTok account two years ago, which exploded for one-day-centric videos in the life of a fashion college student, as well as outfit ideas. Today, it has nearly 15,000 subscribers and its content collects just over 125,000 likes.

I created my Tiktok account about two years ago. It was pretty slow at first, but it started to pick up when I started posting about what I like. The fashion enthusiast has worked with brands like Cotton On Africa and Superbalist. Willis said she enjoys creating content that brands and her followers enjoy. When I started on social media, it was for fun and I didn’t know it could boil down to all of that. I’m very grateful.

Her fashion aspiration is to grow her account and publish more fashion content. Once I finish my studies, I would like to become a stylist and own a fashion brand. Willis’ advice to aspiring fashion content creators is to only pursue it if it’s something they enjoy doing.