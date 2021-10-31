Tyson Fury becomes a Viking for a Halloween costume party with Paris as Joker at the Menagerie





The Gypsy King went VIKING as boxing champion Tyson Fury donned costumes to celebrate Halloween with his wife Paris and friends in Manchester. World heavyweight champion Tyson donned furs, a helmet, pirate boots and even a fake ax to embody the style of a former marauder as he made his way to the chic Manchester Menagerie bar on Saturday night. And his wife Paris has jumped into the fancy dress ball by taking on another villainous character – in the form of Marvel villain The Joker. READ MORE : Maura Higgins nails iconic look of Julia Roberts’ pretty wife for Halloween party in Manchester A mom of six, Paris had a stunning form when she became a female Joker – with bright green hair, a bright purple costume, and crazy clown-style makeup.



(Photo: Stephen Farrell)

Paris previously shared a video showing off her spectacular makeup transformation courtesy of professional makeup artist Mia Fletcher as she wished her friends and followers a Happy Halloween. She also added a quote from the Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix, saying, “They laugh at me because I’m different, I laugh at them because they’re all the same.” The couple were joined by a crowd of pals also wearing disguises for the themed event at the Menagerie in New Bailey, the famous bar known for its shows on an elevated catwalk in the heart of the bar. Tyson smiled at the photographers as he walked to the party, showing his bare chest as he strolled through the event.





(Photo: Stephen Farrell)

And it looks like the group had a fabulous time indoors, with Paris later posting on Instagram: “Had the best night at Menagerie.” Fresh off Tyson’s landslide victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas earlier this month, the couple also celebrated Paris’ first foray into the publishing world. Because Paris has just released its first book, entitled: “Love and Fury – the Magic and Mayhem of Life with Tyson” which tells what really is the life of married to the boxing champion.





(Photo: Stephen Farrell)

Tyson, 32, raised in Wythenshawe, and Paris, 31, welcomed their sixth child together just three months ago when baby girl Athena arrived after a traumatic birth. In her book, she writes about Tyson’s struggles with depression, OCD, and alcohol and how she deals with being an active mother to their children from their home in Morecambe. Subscribe to MEN newsletters to receive the latest sports information, news, news and more by following this link

