TikTok Beauty Trend: The viral TikTok beauty trend that claims to “brainwash men”

The latest viral TikTok beauty trend doesn’t just offer a transformative look, some trendsetters claim it can also ‘brainwash men’ to make them fall in love with you.

Known as the ‘white dots’ trend or the ‘four-eyed dot tip’, the beauty trend has garnered a lot of attention thanks to its creator TikTok. Michelle diaz, who regularly flaunts the look.

TikToker Christy3369_ said the look “definitely works” and claimed she received “an insane amount of compliments” when she wore it off. (TikTok / @ christy3369_)

Diaz, who is known for giving advice on dating, love and relationships, says her four-eyed white point trick “can make any man fall in love”.

Ever since Diaz first released a tutorial on how to mimic her signature look, TikTokers have been pulling out their white eye pencils everywhere, to give the hypnotic trend a boost.

TikToker @ christy3369_ has gained thousands of views for her attempted look, which she says “definitely works.”

In her video, Christy writes “to have received an insane amount of compliments” in addition to the images of her shaping the unique look. Her captions call the trend “different, but VERY cute”.

How to do the “brainwashing” four-eyed whitehead trend

Apply your makeup as you normally would. Take a white liquid pencil, look straight ahead in the mirror, and gently dab the following points around each eye: one in the inner corner, one in the outer corner, one somewhere between your eyelid and eyebrow, and one under your lashes. lower line, in the area under the eyes.

Advice: Use your pupils as a guide to align the height of the corner points and to center the location of the top and bottom points.

So, does it really work?

Sadly, the brainwashing effects of this TikTok trend haven’t been proven yet, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get, as many claim, more compliments than usual while sporting the look.

In Christy’s video, subscribers reported in the comments section that they also received eyewear accessories.

“This man was like I couldn’t help but look at you,” wrote one subscriber.

“That gaze is powerful, I was outside and literally all the men couldn’t stop staring at me,” added another.

The other TikTokers are not so convinced.

TikToker @ sopita4sophia said the trend hasn’t done anything for them. (TikTok / @ sopita4sophia)

In a separate video with over 1.3 million views, TikToker @ sopita4sophia claims the eye tour did nothing for her.

The TikToker filmed herself carefully applying the four white dots to her eyes and captioned the message: “Don’t believe everything you see on TikTok, kids.”

At the end of the video, Sophia films herself sitting in the car, along with the text: “Literally nothing happened, LOL.”

Some subscribers disagreed.

“I’m a waitress, I tried this today: I got SO MANY compliments,” one person wrote.

“No one fell in love with me when I did but I got a lot of compliments,” added another follower.

