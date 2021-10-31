Dress Like Tara Day: Seas Girls College Football Team Surprises Coach By Playing Lookalike





With the CHSAA women’s varsity soccer playoffs starting last Friday, you couldn’t blame St. Joseph by-the-Sea coach Tara Ferraiuolo if she was on the alert during practice on Thursday. A trip to the top Archdiocesan Championship game on Sunday, of course, was on the line, so there might have been some nervousness before and during Thursday’s final tune-up before Sea hosted Kennedy. Catholic the next day. Until his team decided, for some reason, to lighten the mood before they started conditioning and exercising. Ferraiuolo, in fact, was on the phone with the Kennedy’s athletic director when she found out that his entire 18-man squad was dressed exactly like their coach from head to toe. And no, it had nothing to do with Halloween either. It was just dressing like Tara’s day, laughed Ferraiuolo, a former Advance All-Star defender for the Vikings. I’m on the phone with Kennedy AD and trying not to laugh out loud. Then, ”added the coach, now in his sixth season overall, Lexi (senior Alexis Lee) was at my helm, so she was giving them a talk like I do. Ferraiuolo was a good sportsman for high jinks and even took a photo with his 18 lookalikes, most of whom wore shorts or tracksuits and put their hands in their pockets. Some even wore sunglasses. I called Chris Mancusi, the track coach, and asked him if anyone on my team sounded familiar to me, ”said Ferraiuolo with a laugh, whose seeded team faces No.2 from St. Joseph Hill at the Sunday Championship at Owl Hollow starting at 1 pm. Mancusi was kind enough to take a photo, which is shared above.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.silive.com/highschoolsports/2021/10/dress-like-tara-day-seas-girls-varsity-soccer-team-surprises-coach-by-playing-her-look-alike.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos