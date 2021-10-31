Woman designs dress with toilet paper for breast cancer awareness





martin tooth Source: Westend61 / Getty Toronto fashion designer Chizoba Udeh-Martin is going viral with a stunning couture dress she crafted using toilet paper as a way to raise funds for breast cancer awareness. Through the Cashmere Bathroom Tissues Vote Couture for the Cure initiative, 16 leading Canadian designers, including Udeh-Martin, have transformed the brand’s toilet paper into stunningly striking and fashionable dresses. The public is invited to vote daily for their favorite dress and for every vote the toilet tissue brand has pledged to donate $ 1 (CAD) to the Canadian Cancer Society and the Breast Cancer Foundation of Canada. Quebec. RELATED CONTENT: 10 ways to lower your risk of breast cancer Nicknamed Zoba, the designer’s eponymous fashion label creates everything from couture ready-to-wear to wedding dresses. For this year, the initiative of toilet paper brands called The NEW Belle poque Cashmere Collection Udeh-Martin has been tasked with creating an innovative and repulsive French-inspired dress from the beginning of the 20th century. This dress was designed in honor of my Aunt Nneka who battled breast cancer before she passed away, she had the most beautiful smile, Udeh-Martin said in an Instagram post on October 1. The lines on the chest represent the scars from the mastectomy and the crystals poured into the vulva area represent the glow, strength and beauty of femininity. I also love braiding hair so the braided strands are my way of weaving the two skills together for the first time, Using this moment to honor all those who have died of breast cancer, admiring the survivors and encouraging us to remember to feel the lumps, she mentioned at the end of her caption. RELATED CONTENT: Fear of cancer forces Teyana Taylor to have emergency surgery to remove lumps from her breasts In a TikTok, she recently shared while showcasing her painstaking, artisanal garment-making process, Udeh-Martin pointed out the delicate softness of the toilet paper she used. The story continues In the clip, viewers can see her sew, pin, pleat, braid, and go into every detail of her design as she brings it to life. At the end of the video, the designer says, Oh my God, as she records herself reacting to a separate clip of a fashion show attendee saying, Gorgeous, as he views the dress. parade on the podium. People expressed amazement at Udeh-Martins’ talent and process in the comments. They said things like: the right talent, OH MY GOD THE JAW FALLS, and absolutely gorgeous and talented [heart emoji]. In the spirit of the Cashmeres French theme this year, the designer put the clip on the song La Vie En Rose by Emily Watts. Udeh-Martin launched Zoba Martin in 2016. Born in eastern Nigeria, the designer is a graduate of the University of Ottawa and the LaSalle School of Fashion Design. Seemingly drawing on global influences, Chizoba is proving to be unique and hyper-flattering women’s clothing and dresses, bridal and otherwise, from her Toronto studio, an article read on the fashion brands’ Instagram account. He further highlighted Udeh-Martin’s obvious gifts for artistic draping, rouching, puffing and pleating of delicate fabrics, all skills that helped her execute her extravagant Cashmere Collection 2021 design. Your chance to vote for Udeh-Martin contest ends October 31. If you want to take sewing classes taught by Udeh-Martin or if you want to know more about her and her sewing creations, find more information here. RELATED CONTENT: 6 celebrity survivors who battled breast cancer and won

