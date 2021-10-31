Buy-It-Now Provider Tabby Partners With Saudi Fashion Platform Styli





Tabby, the buy now, pay later (BNPL) vendor, has announced its partnership with Styli, the online fashion and beauty platform in Saudi Arabia. The partnership aims to provide a more rewarding shopping experience for Styli users by dividing their purchases into four interest-free payments and earning cashback. Styli has over 600,000 active customers and approximately two million monthly active users. The platform has also grown 400% since its launch two years ago, according to a statement. Hosam Arab, CEO and co-founder of tabby, said: The Styli team has accomplished more in two years than most online retailers can do in their lifetime. With Styli, we bring affordability and financial freedom to hundreds of thousands of buyers in the Middle East. We believe it is important to offer flexibility on payment options to our customers and by partnering with the region’s leading BNPL platform we can provide a seamless shopping experience, added Nirmal Jain, CEO of Styli. The announcement follows a series of initiatives tabby has carried out this year. In August, he announced that he had raised $ 50 million in a funding round that valued the company at $ 300 million. Read: Buy Now-Pay Later Provider Secures $ 50 Million Under Series B Last year, tabby also partnered with Saudi e-commerce site Salla to enable merchants to launch their businesses online using the Sallas interface. Read: Buy now-pay later platform in new e-commerce partnership in Saudi Arabia It also partnered with the UAE’s Al-Futtaim Group in 2020, to offer customers the ability to buy now and pay later through many of its brands. Read: UAE’s Al-Futtaim group partners with Tabby to offer flexible buying options

