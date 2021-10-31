Pit welcomes fans back to Lobo’s men’s scrum on Saturday

October 30 The doors will be open.

And there will be Lobo men’s basketball played on Bob King Court with fans in the pit for the first time in 609 days.

That’s what we know from Saturday’s UNM Lobo intrasquad men’s basketball scrimmage which kicks off at 2pm.

The rest is to be guessed.

There is uncertainty with the on-field product Jordan Arroyo is the only current Lobo who played in that last February 29, 2020 game against Utah State and Head Coach’s Special Assistant Dan McHale is the only coach or support staff member who remains from that night.

There is also uncertainty as to whether the level of fan comfort will return to large gatherings. Average attendance has declined significantly this season for the Albuquerque and New Mexico United isotopes, even after all capacity restrictions were lifted on July 1 by the state.

UNM Athletics officials have been cautiously optimistic that season ticket renewals were well in the 80% range as of mid-October based on pre-pandemic numbers for the 2019-20 season.

Regardless of any question marks, Lobos first-year coach Richard Pitino said Saturday was an important next step for the Pit to once again become the weapon the program needs to get back into the championship race. Mountain West.

“I’m excited. That’s why I took the job, quite frankly,” Pitino said of the Pt. “I think New Mexico is a great place, and Albuquerque is a great place. reason I did it was for this building and this fan base. I think that’s what can keep us apart and make us special.…

“We’re obviously building something new and we believe in it, but it’s the crown jewel of this program and the crown jewel of this state. We have to get it back.”

OH, CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN: The Lobos this week announced three players who were elected by their teammates as team captains, although fans might see only one in action on Saturday.

The first is returning senior goaltender Saquan Singleton, a 6-foot-6 wing from the Bronx, New York, who was diagnosed a week ago with a heart defect and is being sidelined indefinitely, though he expects to return this season.

The second is junior 6-2 guard KJ Jenkins of Atlanta, who transferred from Kilgore, Texas after playing for the first time in Division II North Georgia. He had his wisdom teeth removed this week and will likely be kept out of the fray, although he started for the Lobos in a closed-door scrimmage on October 23 against the North. Arizona.

The third is 6-2 second-year guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., who transferred to UNM in Minnesota, where he played last season for Pitino.

HALF HALF: While Saturday’s men’s scrum doesn’t look like the Lobo Howl events of yore which featured the men’s and women’s teams, the women’s basketball team will be recognized at halftime from the fray and presented to the fans.

The men’s team will be featured and recognized on the field in Sunday’s women’s exhibition game against D-II Western Colorado. This game starts at 2 p.m.

MASK: Fans entering the pit will be required to wear masks and keep them except when eating or drinking.

BACK UP: Due to COVID protocols, the first three rows at the northeast end of Bob King Court closest to the visiting team’s bench more commonly known as where the famous “Snake” fan stands during matches will be blocked for the scrum and possibly for the season because it is too close to the visitors’ bench. There is a minimum of six feet required between where fans will be seated for games and the team benches.

The first row of seats at field level are tickets sold to fans and the second row up to the area around which the group usually sits for the games is reserved for students, who enter the games for free with a card. ‘student.

For now, since there are no reserve spots for Saturday’s scrum, the first three rows will be blocked in one way or another.

Saturday

UNM men’s basketball scrum, the Pit, 2 p.m. Free and open to masked fans.