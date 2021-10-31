Fashion
‘Strike Magazine’ Hosts First-Ever Fashion Show for Issue 10
On Wednesday, October 27, Strike Magazine presented its next issue in a whole new way.
The publication’s very first runway show featured a variety of styles to match the Mayhem theme of the issue. Matching the theme, organized chaos saturated every element of the show, from the pop culture clips playing in the background, to the upbeat music to the looks themselves.
Our goal with this show was to teaser the theme of issue 10, which will be out in November! editor-in-chief Tabitha Labrato said. We really wanted to create some hype and excitement while showcasing our amazing models and designers who crafted each look by hand.
Strike Magazine began in Florida State and has since expanded to twelve other universities. The post consists of weekly photo shoots and daily articles posted on their blog. Labrato, a Strike writer for three years before she became editor, wanted a lead as soon as she stepped into the role. She described the track crew as the show’s guinea pigs as it had never been done in the magazine’s history.
It exceeded all expectations, said Labrato. Daniela Rodriguez and her amazing team rose to the challenge and made it so easy. They absolutely blew me away with this show. It was a moment of great pride for me as an editor.
The ambiance of the show itself was also a success. The crowd came dressed for the occasion in trendy outfits and accessories. The energy in the room was alive as the models strutted down the aisle, posing for the camera and the crowd.
The parade team did an amazing job capturing the theme of number 10, said Strike member Jaime Schmidt.
Before the models walked in, an informational video on the post introduced the creators who made it and explained a bit about how the magazine came to be what it is today. Then audio clips of famous movies and video clips shown in a dark room with a psychotic feel. There were plenty of clips from popular thrillers and TV shows.
The creativity with the set and the videos to match the outfits was incredible, said Marena Benoit, another Strike screenwriter and audience member.
Once the screen lit the room again, quirky video clips played into a montage, flashing vivid colors and shadows across the models. Upbeat electronic music also filled the room to match the tempo of the models. The set design really added to the quirky vibe of the whole show as the models showed a mix of colors, patterns, materials and styles on the runway,
I love that they tapped into a different fashion style, audience member Kendall Butler said after the show. All the tweaks were fire, and the models and the team were amazing!
Labrato also gave a glimpse of what happened behind the scenes of the show.
Between finding a place, creating the looks, launching the models and considering the logistics of lighting and music; it went on for several months, she said.
When it comes to models, members of the beauty team have been assigned specific hairstyle and makeup to embellish the looks. The team and models also had to arrive three hours earlier on the scene on the day of the show to set everything up and prepare the runway.
The runway team spent a lot of time preparing the outfits and looks, model Sarah Kwara said. We had a try-on and a rehearsal to make sure everything went well today.
Due to the positive feedback from the first show, Labrato said he absolutely expected to see another Strike Magazine parade. Pre-orders for number 10 are currently open in their Instagram bio @strikemagazine.
Each copy costs just $ 10 and will feature photos of all their shoots, articles and graphics.
Sources
2/ https://www.fsunews.com/story/life/2021/10/31/strike-magazine-hosts-first-ever-fashion-show-issue-10/6202118001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]