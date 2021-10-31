‘Strike Magazine’ Hosts First-Ever Fashion Show for Issue 10

On Wednesday, October 27, Strike Magazine presented its next issue in a whole new way.

The publication’s very first runway show featured a variety of styles to match the Mayhem theme of the issue. Matching the theme, organized chaos saturated every element of the show, from the pop culture clips playing in the background, to the upbeat music to the looks themselves.

Our goal with this show was to teaser the theme of issue 10, which will be out in November! editor-in-chief Tabitha Labrato said. We really wanted to create some hype and excitement while showcasing our amazing models and designers who crafted each look by hand.

Strike Magazine began in Florida State and has since expanded to twelve other universities. The post consists of weekly photo shoots and daily articles posted on their blog. Labrato, a Strike writer for three years before she became editor, wanted a lead as soon as she stepped into the role. She described the track crew as the show’s guinea pigs as it had never been done in the magazine’s history.

It exceeded all expectations, said Labrato. Daniela Rodriguez and her amazing team rose to the challenge and made it so easy. They absolutely blew me away with this show. It was a moment of great pride for me as an editor.

The ambiance of the show itself was also a success. The crowd came dressed for the occasion in trendy outfits and accessories. The energy in the room was alive as the models strutted down the aisle, posing for the camera and the crowd.

The parade team did an amazing job capturing the theme of number 10, said Strike member Jaime Schmidt.

Before the models walked in, an informational video on the post introduced the creators who made it and explained a bit about how the magazine came to be what it is today. Then audio clips of famous movies and video clips shown in a dark room with a psychotic feel. There were plenty of clips from popular thrillers and TV shows.

The creativity with the set and the videos to match the outfits was incredible, said Marena Benoit, another Strike screenwriter and audience member.

Once the screen lit the room again, quirky video clips played into a montage, flashing vivid colors and shadows across the models. Upbeat electronic music also filled the room to match the tempo of the models. The set design really added to the quirky vibe of the whole show as the models showed a mix of colors, patterns, materials and styles on the runway,

I love that they tapped into a different fashion style, audience member Kendall Butler said after the show. All the tweaks were fire, and the models and the team were amazing!

Labrato also gave a glimpse of what happened behind the scenes of the show.

Between finding a place, creating the looks, launching the models and considering the logistics of lighting and music; it went on for several months, she said.

When it comes to models, members of the beauty team have been assigned specific hairstyle and makeup to embellish the looks. The team and models also had to arrive three hours earlier on the scene on the day of the show to set everything up and prepare the runway.

The runway team spent a lot of time preparing the outfits and looks, model Sarah Kwara said. We had a try-on and a rehearsal to make sure everything went well today.

Due to the positive feedback from the first show, Labrato said he absolutely expected to see another Strike Magazine parade. Pre-orders for number 10 are currently open in their Instagram bio @strikemagazine.

Each copy costs just $ 10 and will feature photos of all their shoots, articles and graphics.