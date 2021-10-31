NCT’s Jung-woo, Taeyong dress up as a “Twilight” couple; leave fans amazed

Ardent K-Popfans would know the famous NCT and Aespa groups from SM Town, who threw an extravagant Halloween party where famous K-Pop stars were dressed in intriguing looks. Among them, Taeyong and Jung-woo struck a chord with Indian audiences after impersonating the famousdusk couple, Edward Cullen and Bella. Fans of the K-Pop genre drool over their appearance, declaring that they “will make history.”

Many have also hailed Jung-woo’s genre reversal as the popular fictional character. Netizens are constantly sharing the dance videos of the stars of the party, where the new Bella Swan is making fans pale with her flipped hair.

Jung-woo disguises himself asduskby Bella Swan

NCTs Taeyong and Jungwoo strutted the red carpet at SM Entertainments’ Halloween party, leaving behind an iconic moment for fans to linger on. Their Halloween party, SMTown Wonderland, began on the morning of October 31st. The event is often referred to as a K-pop MET Gala by many fans.

Taeyong can be seen wearing an all-black outfit with glossy makeup and a dark lip shade. His intense poses like Twilight vampire Edward Cullen is a treat to watch. Meanwhile, Jung-woo looked stunning in a black outfit similar to that of Taeyong’s counterpart. Looked.

Fans go gaga over their looks, with one noting that “Jungwoo looks way prettier than ever.” Others also share their take on the duo’s monochrome photos, with captions as “relationship goals.” Some have hilariously compared Jung’s look with dusk‘s Jacob and wrote: “Jungwoo may have dressed up as Bella but in this video he danced like Jacob”. One of them also compared Jung’s Halloween avatar with his 2018 look, “When jungwoo was Jake’s rose in 2018, he escaped with the parallel universe and became the bella d ‘Edward in 2021. ” Take a look at some of the reactions.

For the uninitiated, Kim Jung-woo is one of the most sought-after singers and dancers in the K-Pop industry. Born in South Korea, his marching band has grown exponentially in recent times. On the other hand, Lee Tae-Yong is the leader of the boy group NCT (Neo Culture Technology).

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM / @JULI. CY0861