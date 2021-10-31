Fashion
NFL Week 8 Fashion Records – Teams Get In The Halloween Spirit
While NFL Week 8 is a fun holiday for the most part, some teams are going to have a spookier Halloween than usual.
Will Jameis Winston get revenge on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team that drafted him first in 2015? Will Dak Prescott start Sunday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings? Can the Miami Dolphins stop their six-game losing streak against the leading AFC East Buffalo Bills?
Many questions remain unanswered, but one thing is certain: the walk-in looks are to be admired. From individual costumes to matching team fashions, Halloween 2021 brings out some of the best. Hey, maybe some of us struggling to be creative can take some inspiration from today’s costumes for next year.
From Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett dressed as “Sack Reaper” to Chicago Bears rookie Khalil Herbert getting ready for takeoff, let’s check out our favorite costumes from Week 8.
‘Sack Reaper’
Myles Garrett is really in the spirit this year (check out his front yard filled with headstones), and his “Sack Reaper” costume comes as no surprise. Garrett leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks so far this season.
Look at the back of this cape!
The sack reaper @Flash_Garrett | #Brown pic.twitter.com/joiBCESzxI
Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 31, 2021
Josh mickelson
Is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen now “the hottest man on the planet?” Well, yes, according to golfer Phil Mickelson, who tweeted his compliment to Allen, who is disguised as Lefty.
Josh Mickelson has arrived. #MIAvsBUF @JoshAllenQB | @PhilMickelson pic.twitter.com/Sa2pLMBeBP
Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 31, 2021
Allen wasn’t the only BIlls quarterback ready for a 1 p.m. football game and a 5 p.m. tee time.
The QBs have not failed. #MIAvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/teh7cNp8hk
Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 31, 2021
Squid game
How many yards is Mark Davis about to run today? The Atlanta Falcons running back is dressed as a goalie from the hit Netflix show “Squid Game” – and if you know anything about the show, Davis is now the player to watch today as the Falcons face off against the Carolina Panthers.
Mike Davis as Squid Games Guard #CARvsATL pic.twitter.com/CB2RQVq5bd
Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 31, 2021
“Jabbabrownzies”
Famous hip-hop dance group Jabbawockeez will certainly be impressed with Cleveland Brown’s offensive line. They look set to dance on the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jabbabrownzies pic.twitter.com/n0KBp3fkpg
Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 31, 2021
Chucky
It’s a classic costume that never loses its spooky touch.
New York Jets defensive end Shaq Johnson is definitely scary on Halloween as Chucky.
ok yeah that’s scary @ Shaq_Lawson90 pic.twitter.com/uoKa6kk7Iv
New York Jets (@nyjets) October 31, 2021
Ready for take off
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert looks set for takeoff against the San Francisco 49ers.
.@JusHerbert just won Halloween. #SFvsCHI | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/X8G56zBQSb
Chicago Bear (@Chicago Bear) October 31, 2021
Other Bears players are also bringing their Halloween A-game.
Gettin ‘in the mind. #SFvsCHI | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/UyMyKfXrb3
Chicago Bear (@Chicago Bear) October 31, 2021
Scary shoes
He can be a nightmare for a quarterback, so TJ Watt’s cleats come as no surprise.
Scary shoes pic.twitter.com/pMCwWnFdjv
Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 31, 2021
