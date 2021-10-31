Emma Corrin catches the eye in a 1920s red dress on the set of Netflix’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Emma Corrin was pictured on the set of the Netflix adaptation of DH Lawrence’s novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover in the Welsh village of Corris on Friday.

The 25-year-old actress, who will take on the lead role of Lady Constance Chatterley, could be seen in a flowing red dress with a plunging neckline as she filmed scenes for the 1920s period film.

In the plot, Emma’s character becomes pregnant after having an affair with Oliver Mellors (Jack O’Connell) – the game warden of her husband Clifford’s estate – and later confesses to Clifford, who was left paralyzed by war, he is not the father of their baby.

Lady in red: Emma Corrin, 25, drew attention in red on the set of the Netflix adaptation of DH Lawrence’s novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover in the Welsh village of Corris on Friday

And Emma’s character, Lady Constance, could be seen talking to a woman holding her child in her arms in the old slate mining village.

Emma’s maxi dress featured a collar and lattice details on the flowing skirt. The Crown star wore a pair of heels while filming and had a typical hat on her head.

A group of women could be seen standing nearby, dressed in straw canoeists and cream clothing, as a flurry of crew members gathered around the figure of the same name, holding cameras and equipment as they were filming.

Telling the Story: In the plot, Emma’s character becomes pregnant after having an affair with Oliver Mellors (Jack O’Connell), the game warden of her husband Clifford’s estate

Twist: She later confesses to Clifford, who was left paralyzed by the war, that he is not the father of their baby

The actress will star alongside Jack, 31, who fans will recognize in Channel 4’s This Is England.

Not much is known about the upcoming adaptation of DH Lawrence’s book, but it is believed to be directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, according to Deadline.

The screenplay was reportedly written by American screenwriter David Magee, who also wrote Life of Pi and Finding Neverland.

DH Lawrence’s novel About Love Across the Social Divide tells the story of Constance Chatterley, a married woman who seeks sexual satisfaction elsewhere after her husband was injured in World War I and remained paralyzed from the waistline at the feet.

Time travel: Emma wore a typical contemporary hat on her head as other cast members circled around her in period costume

Dressed for the role: A group of women could be seen nearby in straw canoeists and in cream outfits

On the job: A flurry of crew members gathered around the character of the same name, holding cameras and gear as they filmed

All-star cast: Actress to star alongside Jack, 31, who fans will recognize in Channel 4’s This Is England

Sir Clifford Chatterley is desperate for an heir to inherit his mining fortune, so he’s not opposed to the idea of ​​Constance sleeping with other men as long as they belong to the right social class.

The last film adaptation of Lady Chatterleys Lover dates back to 2015 and starred Borgias star Holliday Grainger in the title, Game of Thrones Richard Madden as gamekeeper lover and James Norton of Happy Valley as husband.

After its release, some viewers complained that there was not enough nudity, despite shirtless scenes of Madden, with some taking to Twitter to call it tame.

Game Fame: Game of Thrones Richard Madden also played her gamekeeper lover and James Norton of Happy Valley as husband

Disappointment: After its release, some viewers complained that there was not enough nudity, despite shirtless scenes of Madden, with some taking to Twitter to call it tame

Telling the Story: Lady Chatterley’s Lover was also introduced to the big screen in 1981, with Sylvia Kristel and Nicholas Clay in the lead roles

However, he is mortified when he finds out that his wife has fallen in love with gamekeeper Oliver Mellors and is carrying his child.

In the 2015 adaptation, Lord Chatterley grants his wife a divorce so she can marry Mellors. But in the novel he refuses and Constance goes to live with her sister.

Other adaptations include the 1993 BBC series which starred Sean Bean and Joely Richardson and was much hotter.

Fame: Emma was put in the spotlight after her portrayal of Princess Diana in Netflix series The Crown (pictured in 2020)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover also premiered on the big screen in 1981, with Sylvia Kristel and Nicholas Clay in the lead roles.

Lawrence’s book was first published in Italy in 1928, then banned in Britain, before becoming the first novel to be tested under the Obscene Publications Act 1959 for frequent use of the word f *** and its derivatives.

A complete unredacted edition was finally published in 1960 following a six-day trial at Old Bailey in which the Penguin editors were prosecuted for obscenity.