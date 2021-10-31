RPI men’s hockey shutout Union 3-0





Troy, New York State (NEWS10) Graduate student Linden Marshall saved all 15 shots he faced to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Union College on Saturday night at Houston Field House. With the win, the Engineers improved to 4-2-1 overall (2-0-0 ECAC Hockey), while the Dutch dropped to 1-7-1 (0-2-0 ECAC Hockey). Marshall (Victoria, BC / Trail Smoke Eaters) turned back seven shots in each of the last two periods to earn his second career shutout, after the RPI limited visitors to a single shot on goal in the 20 first few minutes. After a scoreless first, the Engineers opened the scoring in the second, when the graduate student Shane Sellar (Carlisle, PA / Dartmouth College) beat Union junior goalie Connor Murphy (Hudson Falls, NY) five holes for his second goal of the season at 11:47. Junior Jakub Lacka (Bratislava, Slovakia / Central Illinois Flying Aces) collected the only assist on the game, his fifth of the year leading the team. RPI doubled their advantage at 8:19 behind third in total rebounds per junior Zach Doubinski (Highland Park, Illinois / Omaha Lancers). A shot from the right point in the second year Jack Agnew (Oakville, ON / Boston College) was stopped by Murphy, but the puck fell on the ice and was swept by Dubinsky for his second goal in as many nights. Senior captain Linden Ture (Great Falls, VA / Lone Star Brahmas) topped the score at 7:12, scoring a goal into an empty net from the center of the ice, moments after Murphy came to the bench for an additional skater. Assists on Linden’s third goal of the season went to seniors Ottoville Leppanen (Espoo, Finland / Espoo Blues U20) and junior Simon kjellberg (Nashville, TN / Dubuque Fighting Saints). Engineers killed all three shorthanded opportunities, while allowing two shots. RPI failed in its only chance on the man advantage. Murphy (1-5-1) finished with 21 saves for the Dutch, including nine in the second period. Marshall (4-1-1) has a 1.00 goals against average and .957 save percentage during RPI’s three-game winning streak. RPI drops to 11-5-2 in Blackout! matches, dating back to 2003. The Engineers retain the Capital Skates Trophy for the third consecutive season. This is the longest streak of its kind since it was awarded in the series format (2007-08). From 1996 to 2001, a single game “Capital Skates Classic” determined the winner. Rensselaer is back home next weekend, when he hosts North Country rivals St. Lawrence and Clarkson at Houston Field House on Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (7 p.m.), respectively. Union is hosting the same two teams next weekend.

