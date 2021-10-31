What We Learned From Clemson Tigers Dramatically Beating FSU

Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State on Saturday was unlike any of the Tigers’ other five wins this year.

This game was different on entering and exiting. Head coach Dabo Swinney called it a career top 5 victory. There were emotional moments as former Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden and his family were on hand to celebrate the life and legacy of the late FSU coach Bobby Bowden.

The men’s golf team has been recognized for its 2021 ACC Championship, and national title-winning golfer Turk Petit has hurtled down the hill. There was a sense of optimism, especially from a local crowd, that while it cleared up in the second half, those who stayed really made an impact on the game.

And then there was the result. Clemson’s offense and defense both scored late touchdowns. The Tigers covered the spread for the first time this year. Several young stars emerged and they held on for a narrow victory.

Of course, the Tigers have played a lot of close games this season, and they’ve lost three. But this one was vital in many ways. He stopped the bleeding. It breathed new life into the program. This could be seen in the celebration of the players, who didn’t always play their best and faced a lot of adversity.

None of this means this season will be so successful, but for a late afternoon in Death Valley, Clemson, to some extent, felt like Clemson again.

Here’s what else we learned from the spectacular victory for the Tigers which took them to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the ACC game:

Look ahead

A few weeks ago in this weekly play, we told you that young players are going to need this season, despite the failures, to grow and improve. It was fullscreen against FSU. Running backs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah combine for 169 rushing yards and three carries for 21 yards or more. Shipley produced two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 2:53 to go.

There were several freshmen and sophomores in red shirts who also made great contributions. We’ll get to one of them shortly, but in a team where leadership is lacking in attack, it has become an opportunity for young players to have a voice and be productive. It may seem like a small thing right now, but it will pay off when Clemson tries to right the ship as a program next year.

Coach them

The staff at Clemson took a lot of heat and certainly deserve some criticism. Swinney will tell you. He blamed himself after last week’s loss to Pittsburgh. But if we’re to be fair, the staff also deserve a little praise. They did not throw in the towel. Due to injuries and inexperienced players, it wouldn’t be a total shock if it looked like the effort just wasn’t there.

This was not the case, and it is a testament to the young men of the team but also to the coaches not to let this season escape them. You can tell everyone is working hard, even when execution is lacking. Swinney might have some tough decisions to make at the end of the year, but at least he doesn’t have to make them mid-season. It showed on Saturday how hard the team has played.

Rising star in defense

Trenton Simpson has all the tools to be a disruptive force in linebackers. The second is fast, aggressive, instinctive and dynamic. Simpson wowed the crowd with six tackles, four solo, two tackles for a loss and a half-sack. He lived in the backfield and had the unenviable task of chasing FSU quarterback Jordan Travis.

Simpson was a late addition to the 2020 recruiting class, and coming out of his best game of the year, it’s clear he’s going to be a problem for opposing attacks and a valuable weapon for defensive coordinator Brent Venables near line of scrimmage. This is where Simson is at his best.

Bad game?

The Tigers made many critical mistakes that helped FSU stay in the game. The defense jumped offside four times in the first half. The offense looked utterly lost on a few records, including that at the end of the first half when play was undecided following a loss of yards on the first down.

A lack of discipline and a questionable offense are nothing new. This was learned weeks and weeks ago. The only struggling area that was new was kicking. For some reason, it wasn’t BT Potter’s night. The kicker entered the game 7 of 8 goals, but inexplicably missed three times. It’s not something to overwork. Kickers are headaches and sometimes it’s just an offside. But there will be questions about it that will persist and cost the Tigers dearly down the road.

