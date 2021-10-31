Fashion
How to Dress Like Shiv from ‘Estate’ Without a Roy Bank Balance
The art of powerful dress-up is not dead – and if you want proof, just watch Successionby Shiv Roy (played by Sarah Snook).
In HBO’s black comedy, she looks chic but powerful in the boardroom while also fighting for her place in the family conglomerate Waystar Royco.
If you are looking for clothes to return to the office after a long period of work from your bed in sweatpants, look no further than Shiv for your work outfits for inspiration.
Here’s how to get some of her favorite looks for less.
Five business outfits inspired by Shiv Roy in ‘Succession’
1. The modern costume
Shiv’s suits, like this camel-colored one, strike a balance by not looking too matched but blending in perfectly.
For tailored pants like hers, try this khaki pair from Reformation for $ 178. Pair them with a beige check blazer for $ 179 at & Other Stories and an eyelet shirt like this one from Asos for $ 32.
2. Cocktail dress
On those occasions when protecting her family’s interests means attending a cocktail party or other formal networking event, Shiv knows how to put on a look.
A black dress with a high neck will always make you look serious.
Imitate her style with this Asos midi dress for $ 63, complete with the must-have electric bandage from the 1980s: shoulder pads.
3. Silk shirts
Can you fault Shiv for practically living in silk and satin shirts? Wearing one is an easy way to elevate any look.
Add a few different colourways to your wardrobe and they can go with just about anything. To try this a blank for $ 40 from Asos, this pale blue shirt for $ 64, Where stay chic in black for $ 42.
4. Turtlenecks
Another office wear staple loved by Shiv is the turtleneck.
This one from J Crew is available in eight colors and costs $ 62.50.
Get the complete look with plaid pants like this one from Tommy Hilfiger for $ 290, and Black high-heeled pumps from Asos for $ 36.
Add an elegant collar on the turtleneck like this Missoma coin pendant for $ 188.
5. Pencil dress
A well-fitting pencil dress is always stylish and classy, and Shiv is a fan, too. Steal her style with this beige off-the-shoulder pencil dress from Asos for $ 64.
Newsweek may earn a commission from the links on this page, but we only recommend products that we support. We participate in various affiliate marketing programs, which means that we may receive commissions on products chosen by the editorial staff and purchased through our links to retailer sites. Prices are correct at the time of writing.
