NOTICE: Clothes have no gender





You saw it on the cover of Vogue. You saw it on the ancient Greeks. Men in dresses are not a new phenomenon. So why does manhood require manly clothes? Clothing is simply a way of covering our body as a means of self-expression. But at one point, our company decided that certain clothes were for certain genres. Due to historical misogyny and these stereotypes, men who wear traditionally feminine clothes are considered weak. However, when women borrow aspects of traditional menswear, no one thinks twice. This double standard proves that men’s clothing is the standard in fashion.

Women have always been placed in a lower position than men by men. From the color pink to flowers and jewelry, femininity and frivolity have been signs of weakness. Fashion is one of the easiest ways to express yourself, and having the confidence to wear something that doesn’t fit the binary genre is far from weak.

The expression bring back virile men has since circulated on social networks Harry Styles broke the internet by posing in a ball gown. It has received so much praise and criticism from people who have decided that the way other people dress affects their lives. Why isn’t having the confidence to wear a dress manly enough? If he was transgender, he would be criticized for not being trans enough. If he was a woman, he would be criticized for being too feminine. No one can win. No one has ever been able to win.

Even when we were in elementary school, girls were told what we could and couldn’t wear. Shoulders and thighs are too distracting for boys; cover up or go home. The only element of the dress code for boys is usually much less restrictive. Girls are sexualized from a young age simply for the fabric they choose to cover their body. But the fabric made for girls is the same fabric made for boys. The fabric itself has no gender. It is assigned to him by us, the people.

No one should have to speak out openly and in a vulnerable way to be demolished by someone who thinks they have a say in what other people wear. Gender stereotypes have no place anywhere, especially in the world of fashion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://loyolamaroon.com/10032916/oped/opinion-clothing-has-no-gender/

