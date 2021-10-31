Motherwell 1-6 Rangers: Fashion Sakala scores hat-trick against hosts of 10 in away win

A Fashion Sakala hat-trick inspired the Creeping Rangers to a 6-1 victory over Motherwell, which took their Premiership lead to four points.

It was initially a fight for the champions in a soggy Fir Park after Well defender Bevis Mugabi opened the scoring in the 13th minute from the tightest angles.

Rangers huffed and puffed before captain James Tavernier, celebrating his 30th birthday, equalized with a superb volley in the 43rd minute before crossing for striker Sakala to lead Ibrox’s men in a gap lead .

The hosts took the lead thanks to Bevis Mugabi (right) after arriving from a tight angle

MATCH FACTS Mother well (4-3-3): Kelly; O’Donnell, Johansen, Mugabi, McGinley; Slattery (Maguire 82), O’Hara, Goss; Roberts (Lamie 72), Shields (van Veen 65), Watt Unused subscribers: Carroll, Woolery, Fox, Grimshaw Goal: Chapter 13 Reservation:Mugabi Red card: O’Donnell Rangers (4-3-3): McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun (Simpson 78), Bassey; Kamara, Davis, Arfield; Aribo (Wright 82), Morelos (Roofe 72), Sakala Unused subtitles:Lundstram, Hagi, Patterson, McLaughlin Goals:Tavernier 43, Sakala 45 + 1, 63, 86, Kamara 75, Roofe 90 + 1 Reservations: Nothing Arbitrator: Nick Walsh (Scotland)

The Zambia international added a third with a deflected strike in the 63rd minute before Well captain Stephen O’Donnell was sacked by referee Nick Walsh for a second yellow card tackle that signaled a rout.

Midfielder Glen Kamara scored a fourth in the 75th minute and Sakala scored his hat trick with five minutes remaining before Kemar Roofe made six in added time to take Steven Gerrard’s side to the four points ahead of Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The pressure on Rangers following the 2-2 home draw against Aberdeen in midweek was eased to some extent by Celtic’s home draw against Livingston on Saturday and the losses to Hearts and Dundee United.

Seeking to take advantage of the chasing pack’s slips, Gerrard brought Allan McGregor back on goal with midfielders Steven Davis and Scott Arfield and Sakala also drafted.

Gers midfielder Joe Aribo passed the far post at close range in the sixth minute when he should have done better but from their first shot on goal Motherwell scored.

Sondre Solhom Johansen’s header after an unnecessarily conceded corner was parried by McGregor at his left post and Mugabi, returning to Well’s side, was the first to respond, hammering him into the net from a sharp angle.

Kelly made a nice save from Aribo in the 29th minute, then knocked down a powerful long-range shot from Alfredo Morelos over the bar for a corner that was again defended.

However, the game took a turn in the final two minutes of half-time.

Gers left-back center Calvin Bassey from the left was greeted by Tavernier, who flew him low past Kelly helplessly and into the far corner of the net.

Then Ibrox skipper’s perfect cross into the box from the right was led by Sakala to give the visitors the lead for the interval that had seemed so unlikely for so long.

But Rangers turned the game around at the end of the first half with two quick goals

Rangers kept the pressure on in the second half and were rewarded in the 63rd minute when Sakala’s strike from the edge of the box slashed Motherwell’s Sean Goss and ended up in the net.

It soon became more painful as O’Donnell, booked in the first half for a foul on Sakala, shot down Bassey and went up the tunnel, leaving the Steelmen with 10 men.

It became a walk for the Rangers in the final stages.

Kamara passed Kelly 25 yards in the 75th minute and 10 minutes later Sakala latched onto a Davis cross to kick the ball past a hesitant Well keeper, who was again beaten in injury time when Roofe , instead of Morelos, tapped from a courtyard following a Tavernier corner.