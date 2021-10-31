Squid Game and Joker: Mumbai cyclists dress up for a Halloween ride | Events Film News





It’s Halloween tonight, folks! While some people get ready to wear their scariest thing when they go to a party and others can stay home and watch a few scary movies, a group of Mumbaikars have decided to celebrate Halloween at his way. City cyclists did a themed ride and it was as fun as it gets. They have disguised themselves as the Guardian of Squid Game, Ghostface from the Scream movie series, Venom, The Joker and more. We discussed the plan a week ago so everyone could prepare for it ‘



You couldn’t miss the group of pedals as they hit the road in costume. Cyclist and physiotherapist Vidhi Bhanushali, one of the organizers, says: We were about 12 runners on the thematic trail. The plan was to ride from Ghatkopar to Juhu Beach for Halloween and we got everything ready a week in advance to give everyone a chance to pack their props etc. The goal was to think of a time when it would be convenient for everyone to participate. Fortunately, as it was a Sunday morning, there were also many children able to join us. We all started early at 6am and did a photoshoot in the dark, then took photos after sunrise, for a series of light and dark photos. My friend was wearing the Venom mask, which he made by hand Sharing more on the fun, Soham Sakalikar, banker by profession, said, I dressed in a V for vendetta and since I had a Joker mask with me, I later wore this one too. This is the first race of this kind that I have done. Another friend, Amod Lokegaonkar wore the Venom Mask, which he had made by hand. Someone else dressed up as a guard from the Squid Game series and was wearing a red tracksuit and a triangular mask. Several morning walkers were curious about our group and they stopped to look at us. Once the cyclists reached Juhu Beach, they did a photoshoot, then enjoyed a hot soup followed by vada pao next to Mithibai College.



