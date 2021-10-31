Motherwell 1-6 Rangers match history: Fashion Sakala goes wild for Steven Gerrard turnaround specialists

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Rangers forward Fashion Sakala slides to celebrate the second of his three goals in the 6-1 win over Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

As they widened a four-point gap between themselves and Celtic at the top of the table, Steven Gerrards’ men had to recover from the cheap concession of a goal scored by Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi.

They did it comprehensively at Fir Park, capturing their biggest win of the campaign to date.

Fashion Sakala, who is only on her fourth appearance since her summer departure from Ostend, pulled off a hat-trick with James Tavernier, Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe also finding the net against a beleaguered Motherwell team reduced to 10 men in the middle of the second half with the sacking of captain Stephen ODonnell.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:60.7143%"/> Fashion Sakala takes the lead from her opening goal to bring the score to 2-1 for Rangers against Motherwell in the first half stoppage time at Fir Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

This is a Rangers side that seem determined to make their life difficult – this was the ninth time this season that they have conceded the first goal of all games, the sixth such in their 12th game of championship.

It’s a tough situation they usually prove able to get out of – they’ve now gained 13 points from losing positions – but it’s a trend Gerrard hopes to reverse if this title defense doesn’t get much more complicated than it does. necessary from his point of view.

His team should have opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Joe Aribo headed from close range, even though he appeared to be in an offside position that went unnoticed by the linesman.

The hosts’ breakthrough came seven minutes later and it was a defensive Rangers horror sight. The hesitation between Tavernier and Connor Goldson in the face of a harmless crossing ball led the latter to slip away from his own goal as he tried to bring him back to Allan McGregor.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:58%"/> Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi opens the scoring as he forces the ball past Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor at close range at Fir Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Motherwell took the left corner with Sean Goss whipping up a nice delivery as Sondre Johansen, freeing himself from Leon Balogun, met a header that McGregor lowered to his left to parry.

The veteran keeper couldn’t react quickly enough as Mugabi pounced on the loose ball and smartly shot it home from a tight angle.

With Rangers finding themselves in what has become familiar territory, they produced smooth football in pursuit of the leveler and Liam Kelly had to make a nice save to deny Aribo after the Nigerian shredded the home defense with a superb trade. passes with Steven Davis.

But as the Rangers dominated territory and possession, they continued to appear vulnerable whenever Motherwell mustered a counterattack. It should have been 2-0 in the 31st minute, but fit Tony Watt pumped his line at close range as he shot wide from a cut from Jordan Roberts.

Alfredo Morelos saw a scathing 25-yard shot hit by Kelly, then headed for a corner of Tavernier as the Rangers increased the pressure.

Just like seven days earlier at St Mirren, this paid off in the finals of the first half by eliminating their deficit.

Tavernier’s 43rd-minute equalizer marked his 30th birthday in style. It was another magnificent strike from the Rangers captain to add to his sizable streak of spectacular goals. He stepped on a Bassey cross from the left and ran into the ball with the softest shots for the first time that flew low into Kellys’ right corner.

In the first half of the stoppage time, the Motherwell goalkeeper was beaten again with Tavernier the supplier this time. His cross from the right saw Sakala jump between ODonnell and Mugabi to give the house a header from about eight yards away.

The Rangers were completely dominant in the second half and made it count. Sakala put them 3-1 in the 63rd minute, with the Zambian international striker cutting from the left and piercing a shot that deflected Goss about to beat Kelly.

Any hope Motherwell might have kept of mounting a rescue vanished with their skipper when he was kicked out four minutes later. Reserved in the first half for a cynical pull on Sakala, ODonnell got his second yellow card for a late challenge on Bassey.

There was the scarcity of a goal from Kamara in the 75th minute, with the Finnish midfielder scoring just his fifth in 122 appearances for the Ibrox club with a 25-yard shot following a short corner routine. . Sakala, in an offside position, may have obscured Kelly’s view of the ball, but the goal was held.

Likewise, Sakala was fortunate enough to get the benefit of the doubt when he pulled his hat trick in the 85th minute from a marginal offside position as he forced a Davis cross to the end. wearing.

But the degree of superiority the Rangers enjoyed was unmistakable and they added a flourish in stoppage time when substitute Kemar Roofe scored his ninth goal of the season from one yard, although his substitute colleague Jack Simpson may have been – to be felt a little injured as his head on Tavernier’s corner was in any case on target.

Mother well (4-3-3): Kelly, ODonnell, Mugabi, Johansen, McGinley; Goss, OHara, Slattery (Maguire 82), Roberts (Lamie 72), Shields (Van Veen 66), Watt. Unused Submarines: Fox, Carroll, Woolery, Grimshaw.

Rangers (4-3-3): McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun (Simpson 76), Bassey; Arfield, Davis, Kamara; Aribo (Wright 82), Morelos (Roofe 72), Sakala. Unused Submarines: McLaughlin, Patterson, Lundstram, Hagi.

