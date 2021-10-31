Ecstatic Fashion Sakala has plans for Rangers match ball as treble hero roars “there’s more to come”





Jubilant Fashion Sakala admits he’ll sleep with his Rangers game ball after scoring a stunning hat-trick against Motherwell in Sunday’s 6-1 loss. The Zambia international was on the sidelines early in his career at Ibrox, but he was in the foreground on Halloween as he scared the Steelmen with an emphatic hat-trick. Sakala received a big hug from manager Steven Gerrard as he relished the jubilant scenes as supporters outside Fir Park. And the 25-year-old is convinced his conquering performance is the start of something special as Rangers open up a four-point advantage atop the Premiership. Sakala said Air sports: “First of all, I would like to thank God for my first career hat trick.





"I really appreciate the group of players I have here in the team and the great staff I have. They have supported me a lot and they make it very easy for me. "This is the most important thing for me. "I think I'm getting there. I just have to keep working really hard and being with the group, I think there's more to come. "I have to keep believing, working really hard, and staying positive and motivated every day. "What I've seen at this club is that we all have the same winning mentality, which is great and I'm very happy about that. "In the last three or four games we've come back from behind, but it would be important for us to score first. We have to stop conceding first, which the blunderer has already talked about. "It (the match ball) is safe! I'm just waiting for the guys to sign it and I'm going to sleep in it today!"

