Fashion Sakala hat-trick helps Rangers take four-point lead





A Fashion Sakala hat-trick inspired the Creeping Rangers to a 6-1 victory over Motherwell, which took their Premiership lead to four points. It was initially a fight for the champions in a soggy Fir Park after Well defender Bevis Mugabi opened the scoring in the 13th minute from the tightest angles. Rangers huffed and puffed before captain James Tavernier, celebrating his 30th birthday, equalized with a superb volley in the 43rd minute before crossing for striker Sakala to lead Ibrox’s men in a gap lead . The Zambia international added a third with a deflected strike in the 63rd minute before Well captain Stephen ODonnell was fired by referee Nick Walsh for a second yellow card tackle that signaled a rout. Midfielder Glen Kamara scored a fourth in the 75th minute and Sakala scored his hat trick with five minutes remaining before Kemar Roofe made six in added time to take Steven Gerrards’ side to the four points ahead of Old Firm rivals Celtic. The pressure on Rangers following the 2-2 home draw against Aberdeen in the middle of the week was eased to some extent by the Celtics’ home draw against Livingston on Saturday and the losses to Hearts and Dundee United. Seeking to profit from the slippage of the pursuit packs, Gerrard brought Allan McGregor back on goal with midfielders Steven Davis and Scott Arfield and Sakala also drafted. Gers midfielder Joe Aribo passed the far post at close range in the sixth minute when he should have done better but from their first shot on goal Motherwell scored. Sondre Solhom Johansens’ header after an unnecessarily conceded corner was parried by McGregor at his left post and Mugabi, returning to Well’s side, was the first to respond, hammering him into the net from a sharp angle. Kelly made a nice save from Aribo in the 29th minute, then knocked down a powerful long-range shot from Alfredo Morelos over the bar for a corner that was again defended. However, the game took a turn in the final two minutes of half-time. Gers left-back Calvin Basseys center from the left was greeted by Tavernier, who flew him low past Kelly helplessly and into the far corner of the net. Then the Ibrox skippers’ perfect cross into the box from the right was led by Sakala to give the visitors the lead for the interval that had seemed so unlikely for so long. Rangers kept the pressure on in the second half and were rewarded in the 63rd minute when Sakalas pushed from the edge of the box to Motherwells Sean Goss and found himself in the net. It soon became more painful as ODonnell, booked in the first half for a foul on Sakala, knocked Bassey down and headed for the tunnel, leaving the Steelmen with 10 men. It became a walk for the Rangers in the final stages. Kamara passed Kelly 25 yards in the 75th minute and 10 minutes later Sakala latched onto a Davis cross to kick the ball past a hesitant Well keeper, who was again beaten in injury time when Roofe , instead of Morelos, tapped from a courtyard following a Tavernier corner. The best videos delivered daily Watch the stories that matter, straight from your inbox FootballMotherwellPA

