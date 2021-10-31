Halloween damage: Detroit Lakes bravely dethrones class AAAA champions in defense

The third-seeded Lakers hit the road to spoil Rocori’s (5-4) back-to-back state championship bid with a 21-20 victory in the 8AAAA Section semifinals. For the second game in a row, Detroit Lakes overcame a two-touchdown deficit thanks to their no-fold defense and an offense determined to win every game.

“I’m just proud,” Lakers head coach Reed Hefta said. “I’m proud of the boys, and I’m proud of the way they played. We came here and played a very good Rocori team. Nothing is given. We had to fight for everything we had. today. I’m very proud of that. ”

Rocori started the second quarter with a touchdown to take a 14-0 lead. Senior Brady Blattner ran in a one yard score to corner the Lakers on their heels.

In Detroit Lakes’ next practice, senior quarterback Bradly Swiers hit Christian Solberg down center for a 58-yard touchdown. Junior Evan Thomas landed the first of three kicks after the touchdown to halve Rocori’s lead.

“We have started slowly again, and that’s something that will have to change before the sectional championship,” said Swiers. “You can say this or that or the other, but that was our attitude. Our attitude changed and we wanted it. We discussed who wanted it most, and that was us. We wanted it more tonight. ”

Charlie Kalina (left) and Brandton Marsh (right) celebrate Christian Solberg’s touchdown (middle) in the second quarter of Detroit Lakes’ 21-20 victory over Rocori in the 8AAAA Section semifinals on October 29, 2021. (Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune)

Rocori sank deep into the Laker’s territory on his next possession, but returned the ball after senior Caden Yliniemi interrupted Jack Spanier’s pass to Hunter Nistler in the end zone.

“We switched to covering the men and started locking them down,” Yliniemi said. It helped us stop letting them short routes. We just played well from there. I knew he was going to come out and go upstairs. I kind of anticipated it, went up and hit it. ”

Detroit Lakes tied the game 14-14 on their next possession with a 16-yard touchdown from junior Ethan Carrier. Solberg put the Lakers in the red zone with a 30-yard run a game earlier.

The Spartans nickel and drew their way onto the pitch for the third straight possession to end the first half. With 37 seconds remaining, Spanier fell back to pass, but returned the ball for a six-yard touchdown to give Rocori a six-point lead at halftime.

During Rocori’s last training in the first half, Solberg was helped off the pitch. He came back in the second half despite favoring his leg. Swiers knew it would take a lot more for one of his favorite targets to make it through the rest of Saturday’s game.

“It’s awesome, and it’s a great option to go all the time,” Swiers said. “You know he plays his best no matter what. When he fell I knew he would come back or someone would step up. I have every confidence in these guys.”

The Lakers forced a three-and-out on Rocori’s first possession of the third quarter, but were pinned to their own 17-yard line on a punt. After a few early tries, the Lakers needed eight yards to move the chains to fourth from midfielder. Bettor Yliniemi kept the ball to himself and ran it 10 yards to keep the drive alive.

Caden Yliniemi (left) aims for a tackle on Hunter Nistler in the first half of Detroit Lakes’ 21-20 win over Rocori in the 8AAAA Section semifinals on October 29, 2021 (Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune)

“I looked at Hefta and nodded to him,” Yliniemi said. “We knew right away that we were going to play this game. It’s great to know that they trusted me to get the first one out there.”

Detroit Lakes’ bold appeal paid off as the offense scored a one-yard touchdown with 2:47 left in the third quarter. The Lakers led a formation where the 11 attacking guys sprinted to the line of scrimmage. Swiers gave a quick transfer to sophomore Mason Carrier, who secured the yardage for the equalizer. Thomas put the Lakers in the lead with PAT.

Detroit Lakes used crash training three times on Saturday. The first two worked for the first downs, while the third provided the winning touchdown.

“Get up to the line, get the ball in the hands of our big guys and make sure it’s fast,” Hefta said of the offensive lineup on Mason Carrier’s touchdown. “If you’re quick and you know you can get a push, it keeps teams on the ropes.”

Defending the Detroit Lakes had a different two-half story. The Lakers closed the last two quarters without giving up a point after being torched by Rocori’s dynamic offense in the first 24 minutes. The Spartans have returned the ball three times in the past 12 minutes, two of those practices ending inside the Lakers’ 28-yard line.

“These patterns stayed the same, but the intensity improved,” Hefta said. “Our guys really started to hang around and do the things that we ask them to do. It’s difficult to play against some of the best receivers in the section.

While a one-point cushion ended up being sufficient, it certainly wasn’t comfortable. The appeal of attacking play has gone from high risk and high reward to ball safety and clock management. Detroit Lakes placed a hard-working Solberg as a quarterback in the wild lineup in his last two practices in the first and second downs.

“Isn’t he a warrior? He just went over there and fought for this team tonight,” Hefta said of Solberg. “I’m so proud of the courage of these guys and the way they go out there and fight. You have to be so proud of that as a coach or a fan watching this.”

Gavin Smith (left) and Jeff Moen (right) take on Mason Dahl in Detroit Lakes’ 21-20 win over Rocori in the 8AAAA Section semifinals on October 29, 2021. (Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune)

With less than a minute to go, the Lakers got the first goal inside Rocori’s 20-yard line.

“They’re such a resilient group of young men,” Hefta said of his side making another comeback. “We ask a lot of them, and there is a lot of time delegated to them throughout the year. They handle adversity well. There are bumps on every road. made some good passes. (Rocori) has a great quarterback and receivers. Our guys did a good job responding to them and continued to be consistent. We were able to chase him and play Lakers football. ”

For seniors, each playoff game is another chance to buy 48 more minutes on the pitch. While Saturday’s result looked bleak at first, the Lakers banded together to buy at least one more game for 11 kids.

“Dude, these young kids just stepped in for us seniors today,” Yliniemi said. “It’s great, and now we can face Becker and hope for the best. If we train hard this week, good things will happen.”

“Until this morning it didn’t really hit me that this could be my last (game),” Swiers said. “It makes you play a little harder and a little better. It was definitely on my mind tonight.”

Jacob Ehnert celebrates a Rocori three-and-out in the fourth quarter of Detroit Lakes’ 21-20 victory over Rocori in the 8AAAA Section semifinals on October 29, 2021. (Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune)

After each playoff win, the slope gets steeper. For Detroit Lakes, the slope could be the steepest it has ever been as they face off against Becker (9-0), ranked No.1 in the AAAA class. The seeded Bulldogs took matters into their own hands on Saturday against fourth-seeded St. Cloud Apollo by a score of 51-7.

“The job is not done,” Hefta said. “We have to know that we can hang out with teams no matter who they are, but we have to be physical. Becker is going to be a team that is going to put us on edge. We have to be so smart and so strong. playing Lakers physical football. “

STRAIT LAKES 0 14 7 0 – 21

ROCORI 8 12 0 0 – 20

SCORING- FIRST QUARTER- ROCORI- Mason Dahl 26-yard TD, Brady Blattner two-run conversion, 8-0, 5:43; SECOND QUARTER- ROCORI- Blattner 1 yard TD run, poor conversion, 14-0, 10:41; DETROIT LAKES- Bradley Swiers passing 58 yards per touchdown to Christian Solberg, Evan Thomas PAT good, 14-7, 9:51; DETROIT LAKES- Ethan Carrier TD from 16 yards, Thomas PAT good, 14-14, 2:16; ROCORI- Spanier’s 6 yard touchdown run, draw, 20-14, 0:37; THIRD QUARTER- DETROIT LAKES- Mason Carrier 1 yard TD run, Thomas PAT good, 21-20, 2:47