David Gandy puts innovative fabrics at the forefront of his new label, Wellwear





In his modeling heyday, David Gandy established himself as a household name. Now he turns to designing and launching his own label, David Gandy WellwearFirst on his agenda? Leisure clothing. It’s all about style, quality and fit, says Gandy Vogue. People lost touch with their emotional connection to clothes, so I wanted to put it back in fashion. Designing with everyone in mind is not just what I wear personally, nor specifically for men or women. Say “cheese!” David Gandy Wellwear models looking lively in the new campaign. ARNALDO ANAYA-LUCQUES Showcasing a range of tactile pieces, the collection includes essentials, from t-shirts, sweatshirts and jogging bottoms, to bombers, vests and bathrobes redesigned with sweat-resistant jersey. Optimal comfort was the main priority, but it is the use of innovative manufacturing that makes the range truly unique. We’ve worked with some of the latest affordable tech fabrics, some pieces are antibacterial, odor-resistant, and temperature-regulating, as well as Aloe Vera extracts which are hydrating, anti-inflammatory, and healing, Gandy explains. This is to provide the wearer with confidence and comfort. In addition, everything is made to last a long time. Aside from having had a long-term working relationship with Dolce & Gabbana, when it comes to retail, this new collection is not Gandy’s first rodeo. Since 2014, the model has launched a handful of collaborations with M&S that cover underwear, swimwear and loungewear. It was a great opportunity to learn more about design, marketing and working with factories, Gandy says of the experience. M&S emphasizes quality, which really impressed me. David Gandy Wellwear campaign. ARNALDO ANAYA-LUCQUES Was the new collection inspired by the loungewear peak of the pandemic? Not at all, said Gandy. The concept has been in my head for a long time, but I wanted the integrity of learning the craft first, instead of just saying I have a fashion brand that came out of nowhere. With years under his belt as a male supermodel, Gandy has learned a thing or two about setting up a campaign. The casting was hugely important and the people we chose instantly became brand ambassadors, Gandy says of his brand’s models. Since I’ve had bad castings in the past, I made sure to take the time to get to know everyone, so the process was a lot longer than expected, but I wouldn’t have done it any other way. David Gandy Wellwear campaign. ARNALDO ANAYA-LUCQUES What’s next for David Gandy Wellwear? We would like to branch out into other areas of clothing, but everything remains to be confirmed, Gandy muses. But with his track record in fashion, anything he puts his name to is bound to do extremely well.

