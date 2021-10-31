The Buttigieg twins dress up in “twin infrastructure” for Halloween





Transport secretary Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegSunday Shows Sneak Peek: Frustration Heats Up As Infrastructure Talks Roll Back US Road Fatalities Rise 18% in H1 2021 The Hill’s Morning Report – Featured By Facebook – Biden, Democrats move closer to legislative deal MORE dressed her newborn twins as traffic cones for Halloween, telling CNN on Sunday that they were infrastructure, essentially. My husband Chasten thought it was a little hard to describe, but basically they look like these traffic cone costumes, ”he said.Dana bash Dana BashThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Altria – White House Explains How To Vaccinate Children 5 Years And Over Manchin Calls For Child Tax Credit: Cassidy Report Says He Won’t Vote Trump If He presents itself in 2024 PLUS on CNN State of the Union, asked if her newborn twins Penelope Rose and Joseph August, born in early September, had costumes for Halloween. They will serve as infrastructure, he added. Dry Transport. Pete Buttigieg says his twins dress up in infrastructure for Halloween: “My husband Chasten found them… they’re basically like these traffic cones – they’re infrastructure, basically.”pic.twitter.com/262NnFrDdF The recount (@therecount)October 31, 2021 Chasten Buttigieg, the secretary’s husband, posted photos of the twins in traffic cone costumes later in the day, writing on Twitter “Happy Halloween from these #twinfrastructure security advocates!” Happy Halloween from these#twinfrastructuresecurity advocates! pic.twitter.com/w2PLwSU65b Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten)October 31, 2021 The Buttigieg twins ‘suits come at the right time, as congressional lawmakers and White House officials move closer to a final deal for the bipartisan infrastructure bill and Democrats’ reconciliation package. The White House released the framework for the $ 1.75 trillion social spending program last week, and Democratic leaders are now pushing for both bills to be approved by Tuesday. This target, however, could be delayed as lawmakers are still finalizing the text. One initiative that has been left outside the framework of the White House is paid family leave. President Biden Joe Biden’s attorney had been pushing for 12 weeks of paid family leave to be included in the bill, but it was initially reduced to four weeks and then removed from the overall package amid Sen opposition. Joe manchin Joe Manchin Progressives fear compromise will jeopardize medium-term hopes Sunday shows the snapshot: Frustration is high as infrastructure talks hit a setback Democrats could embrace infrastructure and spend government bills here Tuesday MORE (DW.Va.). Buttigieg, who recently returned from paternity leave, told Bash the issue was personal to him, adding that the administration would continue to push for the initiative. Paternity leave for transport secretaries made headlines earlier this month when the Fox News host Tucker carlson Tucker Carlson’s The Hill’s Morning Report – Featured by Facebook – Biden isn’t getting what he wanted until next week’s election.laughed at him for taking his leave. Pete Buttigieg has been on leave since August after adopting a child. Paternity leave, they call it. Trying to figure out how to breastfeed, no word on how it turned out, Carlson said on his prime-time show. The remarks drew widespread criticism, with people expressing support for Buttigieg. During an interview days after Carlsons’ comments aired, Buttigieg said he was not going to apologize to the Fox News host for taking paternity leave. As you can imagine, we bottle-feed and do it all day and night. And I’m not going to apologize to Tucker Carlson or anyone else for taking care of my premature newborn twins, Buttigieg said. It is high time to allow every American mother and father to care for their children when a new child arrives in the family, he added.

