We must be on a war footing to save the planet, Prince Charles will tell Cop26





The world must get on a “war footing” to face the climate crisis, the Prince of Wales will say on Monday. The prince will tell leaders at the COP26 climate summit the need for a “vast military-style campaign to mobilize the strength of the global private sector with billions of billions at its disposal.” Calling on delegates to proactively engage with business, he will speak about the emergency the planet is now facing by stating: “We have to get on what one might call a war footing”. On Sunday, he spoke at the G20 in Rome and hailed a new “digital ID” to track enduring benchmarks in the fashion industry. The prince sat down with the CEOs of the world’s biggest fashion houses to find out how they’re making their brands more sustainable – from low-carbon leather to jackets stuffed with recycled materials from mattresses. In the gardens of the British Embassy, ​​shortly after giving a speech at the G20 summit, the prince witnessed a demonstration of digital ID in action, saying it is so encouraging that customers are now looking for ethically produced clothing. Among the items on display were a scarf from Johnstons of Elgin, who already holds a Royal Warrant, and a Mulberry handbag, which the prince rented thanks to its leather material. The value of leather Hearing that it came from regenerative farming methods and its production was low in carbon, the prince remarked that he wanted people to know the value of leather in the circular economy compared to plastic or a strange spun synthetic material. That’s why it’s so encouraging to realize this, he said of the digital ID information. When told that it would probably take until the next collections season, fall / winter 2022, for technology to be in place as standard, he told fashion brands’ CEOs: I am following you. very grateful to all. It was the prince’s last engagement before returning to the UK for the Cop26 climate change summit where he will deliver an opening speech. “This is literally the last-ditch show,” he told world leaders at the conference. “We must now translate the beautiful words into even more beautiful actions.” Bringing together key brands He was greeted at the fashion event by Federico Marchetti, president of his Fashion Taskforce, which has been working for a year to bring together key brands in favor of digital ID. “We’ve heard so many times about plans to get things done by 2025, 2030, and we wanted to do the exact opposite: we’re going to start now,” Marchetti told The Telegraph. “It’s a very strong commitment from these visionary leaders to change the industry. There will be an imitation effect, other brands will join in, and when the customer sees it, it will become a ‘must’. “I think the Prince was really happy with the result. He likes people doing things rather than just talking about it.”

