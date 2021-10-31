Akash Kumar, Narender Berwal in the quarterfinals-Sports News, Firstpost





As Akash fought off a tough challenge from Puerto Rico’s Caleb Tirado to win 5-0, Narender punched a heavily distracted and rather slow Jakhon Qurbonov from Tajikistan, stopping him in the second round himself.

Representative image of boxing. Image credit: FOTOPRESS / Ross Land.

Belgrade: Indian boxers Akash Kumar (54 kg) and Narender Berwal (+92 kg) qualified for the quarter-finals of the AIBA Men's World Championships on Sunday, scoring contrasting but exhilarating victories against their respective opponents. As Akash fought off a tough challenge from Puerto Rico's Caleb Tirado to win 5-0, Narender punched a heavily distracted and rather slow Jakhon Qurbonov from Tajikistan, stopping him in the second round himself. Akash, who was forfeited in the last round, faced a cheerful tirado and he disturbed the Indian with his short distance play. However, Akash stuck to hitting straight and clean, a tactic that found favor with the judges. The Puerto Rican also suffered a points deduction in the second round after receiving a warning for failing to keep his head up. Akash will face Rio Olympics silver medalist Yoel Finol. Finol had initially won a bronze medal in Rio, but was bred after the original silver winner, Russia's Misha Aloian, was disqualified for doping. Narender was all excited in his fight against Qurbonov, pounding him with formidable body shots that left the Tajik desperate for a break in the first three minutes even. Qurbonov was rushing to cover himself for most of the fight and the referee put an end to his misery about a minute into the second round after a count of eight standing. Later in the evening, Nishant Dev (71 kg) will face Mexico's Alvarez Verde in the round of 16. Also tonight, Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) will face Georgian Giorgi Tchigladze. In total, 10 Indian boxers made the pre-quarters. Among them, Govind Sahani (48kg) was ousted on Saturday.

