Eagles win Round 8 convincingly against Lions





On that particular Sunday, Nick Sirianni’s Philadelphia Eagles had the kind of game where everything worked out as expected in a 44-6 win over the Detroit Lions. It was a brilliant performance from start to finish with an offense that punished Detroit with a running game totaling 236 rushing yards, a defense that smothered quarterback Jared Goff with six sacks, and added a scoop return. and escaped for a touchdown and three field goals and five PATs to underline a fine performance by the special teams. “Today was the eighth inning (eighth game) for us,” Sirianni said, using a boxing analogy. “My message to them was, ‘Hey, sometimes it just takes a turn when you cut someone, when you win a turn, to build momentum. But, there was no secret as to why we performed well today. In practice. What happened Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the intensity was so high, the detail was so high, that was our message to keep growing. The only way to keep growing is if you are going to have intensity in practice and you are going to have details. “I think the guys got locked in there and trained well all week.” Here are some takeaways from a complete victory, the team’s third on the road in 2021 … 1. The racing game was excellent and the three full backs added to the fun. Boston Scott started and contributed 12 carries, 60 yards and a pair of scores. He ran hard, missed defenders and was patient when needed. Scott didn’t have a portage this season until Miles Sanders injured himself in Las Vegas and ran hard on Sunday. “We just did our job,” Scott said. “That’s what comes down to the end of the day in the NFL. Whenever the opportunity presents itself, that’s when you need to step up and produce. We’ve stayed ahead of the sticks. and we were physical and productive in the racing game. I’m a competitor and I’m going to show up and work. I’m not going to let myself and whatever I want to negatively impact the team. I wasn’t affected. (in the first six weeks of the season), but I was on the scouts and special teams and doing whatever I could to help the team win until my opportunity ran out. present. That’s what I was committed to. “ Jordan Howard, promoted to the practice squad, saw his first action of the season and ran with tremendous energy and power, gaining 57 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Kenny Gainwell had 13 carries and 27 yards. Before leaving the game with an ankle injury, wide receiver Jalen Reagor was a weapon who made a few transfers for gains of 11 and 10 yards. He was able to get to the edge and then he used his explosiveness for big gains. Great variety in the game and, as Sirianni said after the game, it all started on the line of scrimmage. 2. Quarterback Jalen Hurts played a good game of football. He saw everything the Lions defense gave him in blitz, lots of pre-snap moves, a few curved balls for cover and he responded with a cool performance. Hurts would stand and pull out of his pocket when he had time. He rode when he needed to ride left and right. Hurts had a few opportunities to lead the game and he made the most of them, scooping up 71 yards on runs. The development we’ve seen from Hurts making his 12th NFL start on Sunday has been gusty for much of the season, but he was on his game from Game One of the game on Sunday and stayed sharp. Maybe 9 of 14 passes for 103 yards doesn’t sound like a stat line, but you have to take whatever contributed to his performance. Injured was very good. “We handled the ball extremely well and really dominated the line of scrimmage for most of the game,” said Hurts. “We want to be consistent with that to move forward. The defense played their goals. They had turnovers and sacks. They made some important plays throughout the game. team.” 3. Kudos to the offensive line, which dominated a fairly strong Detroit front on Sunday. Right guard Jack Driscoll left the game with a hand injury early, replaced by Nate Herbig. The line was physical, communications accurate, and physically better than Detroit. The Eagles gained 126 rushing yards in the first half and surpassed the 200 yard mark in the third quarter. The protection of the pass was exceptional. “It was great to control the line of scrimmage,” left tackle Jordan Mailata said. “I saw the running backs and how hard they were running and that got me excited. We were all excited, excited to play and we were physical. That’s how we want to play every week. It was awesome. . “

