



Steven Gerrard said the Rangers were close to perfect as they clinched a 6-1 victory over Motherwell to give them a four point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership. After falling behind on a first goal from Well defender Bevis Mugabe, the Champions entered the gap leading thanks to goals from their captain, James Tavernier, who was celebrating his 30th birthday, and Fashion Sakala, who finished the game. with a hat-trick. . Further goals from Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe completed the rout against the Steelmen, who were reduced to 10 men when their captain, Stephen ODonnell, was sent off in the 67th minute for receiving a second yellow card. Acknowledging some indifferent performances recently ahead of a complete victory that gave Rangers four points ahead of Celtic, Gerrard told Sky Sports: You have to have faith and trust in your players. You should always be honest with them and want to be as honest as possible with them. Sometimes we weren’t on our own. There has always been a missing ingredient. But today, everything revolves around the players. They came out and played very well. There is a saying in life perfect thumb. I thought we were an inch away from perfect today. All around we were superb. I think it’s coming. Its almost been in the post. We have been waiting for this performance for some time. I thought it was back to who we were and what we wanted her to look like, for sure. Sakala had only scored once in 13 appearances against Motherwell at Ibrox last month since signing from Belgian club Ostend in the summer and Gerrard described him as at times unplayable. He said: Fashion was waiting to do this. He showed glimpses and flashes. We were waiting for him to settle down and get ready. He’s been away from his family for quite some time, but we’ve seen the difference in him over the last week to 10 days where he looks very lively, very hungry. Hes delivered for his team. It takes time. He has to get used to his teammates and they have to get used to him. He has to get used to the way we play the game, on both sides. He has to earn that confidence on the training ground. But it was just different from last week at 10 days. He showed that in his appearance against Aberdeen (Wednesday) where he came in and helped us get back into the game. Today it was sometimes unplayable. He has this unpredictability about him and this hectic pace. It’s going to cause a lot of problems for teams and individuals.

