Italian entrepreneur Brunello Cucinelli speaks at G20 in Rome – WWD

MILAN – Brunello Cucinelli’s influence continues to extend beyond the borders of the fashion industry, as the entrepreneur was invited by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to speak at the G20 summit in Rome.

Sunday, the second day of the international gathering organized by the heads of state and government of the 20 largest economies in the world and devoted to the still pressing issues of the global environmental and climate emergency, the pandemic and the measures to support the recovery world, Cucinelli was at the Congress Palace in the Italian capital – La Nuvola dell’Eur – for his speech.

He spoke at a side event that kicked off the day, devoted to “public-private cooperation for environmental protection and the fight against climate change”, and spoke human sustainability and humanist capitalism – topics he addressed. and champion for years. Following President Draghi’s greetings, other speakers included His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.

With pride and some trepidation, Cucinelli had hinted at the engagement earlier in October, commenting on the 32.7% increase in sales in the first nine months of 2021 over a year earlier, and on Sunday he admitted the invitation and his speech were received “with great emotion.

“Major issues were discussed, such as the fight against climate change, the pandemic and measures to support the global recovery,” Cucinelli revealed. The subjects discussed are “particularly dear” to Cucinelli, he said – subjects “to which I have devoted and still devote my work and my life with passion. It is with extraordinary honor and emotion that I addressed these human beings to outline my dream of returning to believing in a new harmonious respect for the planet. In greeting and thanking them, I hope my heart has suggested the right words for a request addressed to them, I like to believe it, on behalf of all mankind: “Oh my esteemed and mighty guardians Temporaries of Creation, you who are responsible for the beauty of the world, please show us the path of life. May Creation protect us and enlighten us towards a new universal Humanism ”.

Brunello Cucinelli with The Prince of Wales and Federico Marchetti.

courtesy image

It’s been a busy week for Cucinelli, who on Thursday unveiled his next long-term project, the creation of a universal library in Solomeo, the medieval hamlet he has restored over the years. Solomeo, nicknamed the “Hamlet of the Spirit”, also includes a theater, a cellar with a vineyard and the construction of the Monument to the Dignity of Man. The library will be open to the public and will contain books on five topics: his beloved philosophy; architecture; literature, including poetry, and crafts.

Supporting a new type of capitalism, where “there is harmony between profit and giving back”, during last year’s pandemic, he created a new label, “Brunello Cucinelli for Humanity”.

What he aimed to teach with the new label was a way for fashion brands to take what is unsold and out-of-season merchandise and, rather than devalue it to generate revenue or ship it to a discounter, at instead of just giving them one way. Cucinelli’s new “Project in Support of Mankind” offers clothing that is still in store, impacted by the lockdown. “We must work to make the path less arduous for the younger generation, those who follow us. We must light the way as lantern bearers of humanity, ”he said at the time.

Also, last year, in an open letter, he stressed that the pandemic has highlighted the need to find a new balance with nature, to nurture diversity and to exalt the power of culture.

Through the social contract he imagined, the businessman and designer believes that we can guarantee future generations a safer and more harmonious planet in which to live; a general state of freedom; a welcoming world where diversity is seen as an opportunity; where civilian life is seen as a gift and where technology and humanity are “loving sisters”.

As reported, at the G-20 meeting, members of the Prince of Wales Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Fashion Working Group, chaired by Federico Marchetti, pledged to immediately begin to digitally identify products in the world. within their brands and to adopt a circular data protocol – another the brands are increasingly showing a united front. The technology uses data to inform customers of the sustainability benchmarks of their purchases and facilitate the implementation of circularity at scale.

The digital ID was unveiled at the British Ambassador’s residence in Rome as part of the Prince of Wales’ visit to the G-20.