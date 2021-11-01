Pia and Patrick Whitesell dress up as Neo and Trinity for Halloween

She is living her dream in Los Angeles after packing and leaving Sydney earlier this year.

And Pia Whitesell (née Miller) certainly turned heads as she attended her first Halloween party since moving to the United States on Sunday.

The former Home and Away star, 37, was joined by her husband, Patrick Whitesell, as they arrived at 1 Oak nightclub in LA.

The couple dressed up as Neo and Trinity from The Matrix, with matching all-black outfits and skinny sunglasses from the late ’90s.

Pia pulled her hair back into a ponytail and wore a low-cut leather top, shiny pants and knee-high boots, which she paired with an acrocodile skin trench coat.

Patrick, who is one of Hollywood’s most influential agents, paired a long coat with a T-shirt and pants as he held his wife’s hand.

Inspiration: Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves played Trinity and Neo in The Matrix (1999)

Pia, who played Police Officer Kat Chapman in the 2015 and 2018 Australian soap opera Home and Away, married Patrick in May.

She is the mother of two teenage sons from previous relationships, Isaiah and Lennox.

Pia announced her engagement to Patrick, executive chairman of the Endeavor Talent Agency, on November 28.

They secretly married six months later and now live together in Los Angeles.

Patrick’s famous clients include Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Idris Elba, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and many more.

He shares his son Evan and daughter Eleanor with his ex-wife Lauren Sanchez.

Lauren, 51, is now in a relationship with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world.