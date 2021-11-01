Fashion
Bulldogs take resounding victory over Eastern Oregon | Sports
The Gonzaga University men’s basketball team started their preseason with a 115-62victory over the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers Sunday at the McCartney Athletic Center. Forward Julian Strawther punctuated the Zags’ score with 18 points on 5v9 shots from the ground, including three 3-pointers.
Overall I was happy with our efforts, said GU assistant coach Brian Michaelson. I thought the five freshmen had done some great things.
And it didn’t take long for Zags’ best rookies to make their impact felt.
Not even a minute into the game, rookie Chet Holmgren showed off his ball-handling skills while giving GU his first points of the season. The 7-footer took on the Mountaineers from coast to coast after grabbing a defensive rebound, shattering the pitch and completing an undisputed layup. He almost made his second field goal a few games later, but couldn’t complete a pass from Drew Timme after being fouled.
The 2021 class rookie finished with 17 points on a 5v6 shot to go with eight rebounds and two blocks.
It’s a unicorn, says Strawther. There is no one like him in the country.
As for Strawther, he also found his rhythm early on. After hitting the free throw line twice in the first five minutes, the second extended his reach outside the arc. The Mountaineers’ 3 straight points increased the score to 22-9, until Strawther responded with a long ball from the corner.
Midway through the first half he stopped another EOU run attempt with another 3 points, this time from the opposite corner. From there, the Zags definitely put the Mountaineers in the rearview mirror.
[Strawthers] a prolific goalscorer, Michaelson said. I think he just continued to expand his game and he really understands what he was looking for.
Hunter Sallis, the No.6 prospect in the 2021 class, made his college debut around five minutes into the first half. The former McDonalds All-American made his immediate presence at the defensive end of the field, as he stopped a quick break from the Mountaineers by pulling a charge minutes after checking out the game. His lonely flight came in the second half, resulting in a thunderous slam at the other end that put The Kennel crowd on their feet.
Sallis scored 11 points while shooting 5 for 7 from the floor and picked up seven rebounds. As a team, GU overtook the Mountaineers 53-39.
The hunters’ athleticism, his ability to play both sides of the ball and come out in transition is special, Michaelson said.
At halftime, the Zags were leading 55-27 while keeping the Mountaineers at 26.3% from shots from the field.
Along with Sallis, first-year forward Kaden Perry created problems for EOU all afternoon. The Battle Ground, Washington native used his 225-pound frame to roll back smaller defenders and clear lanes for GU guards to get inside. His four rebounds were on the offensive glass, as he fought boxouts and collected his own shot several times.
One of the highlights of his 12 points was a two-handed flush on a Mountaineer while fouling in the process. The Zags went from 22:36 to the charity strip compared to the EOU’s 12: 13 performance.
Sunday’s preseason marks the first game with Michaelson at the helm as head coach Mark Few serves a three-game suspension. Although he admitted his pre-game nervousness, Michaelson was pleased with his abilities and those of the rest of the coaching staff to handle the game under the circumstances.
Among the staff, they did a great job, Michaelson said. I thought we had pretty good throughput.
Michaelson will lead the Zags again on November 5 against Lewis-Clark State in the second and final exhibition game of the season.
Cole Forsman is a sports writer. Follow him on Twitter: @CGForsman.
