Musician and fashion icon Brocarde embraces the dark side of life

FOR most of us, Halloween is, at best, an opportunity to dress up and indulge in a little pumpkin carving. For many, now is just the time to stock up on candy in case the trick or local treats come along. For singer-songwriter Brocarde, it means so much more.

Witney artist and fashion designer – real name Alayna Salter – finds maximum inspiration in black and Gothic, dark symbolism, exploration of the dark side of our imaginations, and willing acceptance of the bizarre. unabashed creativity.

“Halloween is such a fascinating and exciting time of year,” she says.

“The theatricality, the dark aesthetic, it’s the day when the world feels like I’m on the same wavelength as me.

“Halloween is like what my imagination looks like all year round. I find the haunting dark images inspiring and I love capturing people with intense words, they seem to resonate so deeply with the out-of-the-ordinary.

Brocarde drew fans, in fact, with his delightfully Halloween-inspired single Twisted – the sequel to his debut single Last Supper.

Her EP Love Me Till I’m Beautiful saw her teaming up with Korn drummer Ray Luzier and was followed by her performance of a Christmas single, Waiting for January. A melancholy affair, she presented the harsh reality of last year’s Covid restrictions – with a socially isolated video.

The season also inspires her sartorial designs, such as dresses and jackets with her lyrics and poetry embroidered on the chest. A literal interpretation of wearing your heart on your sleeve, they were worn by Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

She is, she admits, an emotionally intense woman fascinated by the dark, who has built her own unique world, a unique brand, inspired by the scary that creates words and music that resonates so deeply with those who are. sitting outside the ordinary.

“I’ve always wanted to be an artist,” she says. “It is the common thread of my life.

“Growing up I wanted to be on stage constantly, it wasn’t until much later that I realized that my love for words and visuals was still there, even in elementary school. Growing up, I always felt like I was walking a tightrope of expectations; I had so much that I wanted to express and I didn’t always know how.

“I remember hiding in the playground and writing lyrics and poetry, that’s where my imagination came to life. I was obsessed with books. I read a book a day; I was fascinated by the way they sparked my imagination and made me travel somewhere.

His writing was the purest form of escape. She still is – and diverted her from her other ambition, that of a career in Law.

She confides: “When I started to write, I wanted to make people travel, somewhere, anywhere! I mean, if you could take anyone anywhere, would it be on a double decker bus to Carterton or on a ferocious roller coaster in a plush velvet encrusted rabbit hole?

“The funny thing in life is that some people like the bus ride to Carterton. Is that what is normal? I am not sure I can identify myself; I never believed in normal. I’ve always had this thing, where I feel like I’m not quite in good shape and there are times in my life where it’s been a painful feeling but I thought it’s that emotion and those feelings that give me a voice, they give me something to say and a point of view, so for every room that I didn’t fit into, I won a thousand words and wrote a song to that topic.

“In many ways, Halloween is just a celebration of what’s wrong – the weird and the wonderful, an adventure into the beauty of darkness.

“Why are people so afraid of things that are different from them? It is a fascinating subject to analyze. I do this a lot, analysis is part of my songwriting process and it’s great for dealing with all the emotions that I go through.

The attraction of his music is its pure individuality. There is nothing like it. While engaging, there is nothing commercial or obvious, and it’s a world away from the cynical, radio-adapted, but ultimately disposable pop and rock that we are bombarded with.

Inspired by his most painful moments, she describes it as “taking the beauty of darkness”. And they encompass the full set of human emotions, from humor and satire to shameless malice and raw fragility. It’s symphonic rock with a soft center.

“Musically and aesthetically, it took me a long time to find my voice,” she admits.

“I fought people for years to find out what I should look like and what I should look like. When you’re younger you listen, or if you’re me, you half-listen and end up with something that’s trapped halfway between what you want and what someone else is trying. to do you.

“Becoming Brocarde was“ my way or the highway ”. Arrogant I know, but as a grown adult I think I know who I am better than anyone and having that confidence and passion to follow my instincts in such an uncompromising way is liberating.

“In the past, I had heard so many rules about fashion and music. I mean rules! These are the arts. If I had wanted rules, I would have stuck with my other secret ambition, to be a lawyer.

“I couldn’t see any rules. If I wanted to mix an orchestra with a blood-curdling scream … why not? Storytelling doesn’t work if you delete items that other people aren’t comfortable with. I also didn’t see why creating a 360 degree world where music, clothes, words, and style were all celebrated was so absurd to people. At the very least, I had to wear clothes on stage.

“I mean, I guess I could go naked, but not everyone is ready for it and my inhibition knows some limits.” So I started to design stage clothes with my lyrics and my poetry.

“It’s me who wears my heart on my sleeve. I have found the marriage of these two worlds vital for me. There have been times, especially in the past year, when the music has stopped – but when the music stops, I still have words, I have poetry, and I have created a world that celebrates being myself in its purest form.

With an EP released next year and a poetry book in the works, we hope to see and hear a lot more of Brocarde – with all of its tips and treats.

Music and casual and couture clothing and accessories on brocarde.com