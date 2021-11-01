Lily Collins looks edgy in a blonde wig and minidress for the set of 60s-inspired Elle

Lily Collins looked amazing in a striking blonde wig for her latest shoot withShe UKthis week.

The actress, 32, who married Charlie McDowell, 38, last month, has spoken candidly about her marriage and confinement with her partner.

She said: I never planned birthday parties lest others have fun. But I just decided marriage was my thing. I was like, no you know what? It’s going to be very good.

Letting it be known that she is a huge fan of the UK, the Surrey-born star added that she always felt like she was coming home when she flew from LA to visit Britain.

With the coronavirus pandemic closing the borders between countries, Lily has not been able to cross the Atlantic for two years.

The British-American star said of her new husband Charlie McDowell, 38, “We used to come over the holidays or for the holidays and we came here together over Christmas two years ago. So we both say to each other. : “Oh my god, it’s good to be back.”

She also discussed the locked-out couple’s relationship, saying: It was a very precious time for me to spend with my current husband and our dog, to be able to just exist and take the time to just sit back and to shut up.

“Because I’m someone who naturally feels guilty for not doing something. I like to work. I am a maker. So also, I was able to somehow transfer what is considered to be work into personal work.

“I’m also someone who is a big advocate of mental health, therapy, meditation, journaling, anything that speaks to someone in their process of finding out who they are, or improving themselves.” or learn about yourself and expand your mind and heart.

“So I really used that time for deep, deep, deep, sometimes very uncomfortable thinking because we had to stop and look at things.

Lily channeled British fashion icon Twiggy into the sultry shoot as she sported metallic eye makeup, bold eyebrows and a 60s-inspired white mini dress for several shots.

She stepped up the look with black biker boots.

Elsewhere in the interview, she said she wanted to forge her own path in life, despite being the proud daughter of Genesis singer Phil Collins.

The actress has said that she wants to endure her own failures while also enjoying the successes.

She said: I couldn’t be a prouder girl, a more loving girl. Like, it’s my dad! I love him and I am in awe and I respect him and I am inspired by him. But as an individual, I always wanted to be me and have my own way.

“When I play roles with British accents, there’s something that makes it seem like I’m speaking naturally, even though I have to put it on.

“Just even hearing the accent when we got on the plane, there was so much comfort in it.”

The Emily In Paris star married director Charlie in a private ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado last month.

And on Tuesday, she shared a slideshow of snaps from their idyllic honeymoon in Scandinavia.

The Surrey-born star said it was a “magical first trip as a newlywed and a way to officially start our life together”.

Lily wrote on Tuesday afternoon’s Instagram post: “Our Scandinavian honeymoon may be over, but the adventure certainly isn’t. I can’t imagine a more memorable and magical first trip as as newlyweds and a formal way to start our life together.

“There is no one with whom I would rather fly and travel by car. Here are the many more epic experiences to come, ”added the actress.

Lily shared three snaps of herself posing in front of the stunning scenery as well as on a canoe and at the hotel.

Lily donned a traditional white lace dress and matching hooded cape, designed by Ralph Lauren, in a few shots taken by Cedar & Pines Photography.

They got engaged in September 2020 while on vacation in Sedona, Arizona, after dating for a year.

Lily and Charlie confirmed their relationship in August 2019.

The couple met on the set of the 2019 movie Gilded Rage, where Lily was the star and Charlie the director.