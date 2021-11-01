Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7: Jacksonville routed after week off

Watching the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, it was hard to believe that one team was coming off 14 days off and the other was coming off six days off.

What made it so hard to believe was that the Jaguars, coming out of their week off, looked utterly irrelevant, unprepared and just too small at the moment against a Seahawks team that had just come off. beat Monday Night Football in a physical match.

After a week in which the Jaguars spoke about their newfound confidence after their Week 6 win, the air was released from the ball on Sunday as the Seahawks strangled the Jaguars 31-7 on the road.

The Jaguars offense got off to a fairly good start on its first down, but third down problems once again did not lead to any first down points. The Jaguars did not score a touchdown in the first practice of a game since Week 2 and that continued Sunday despite a 14-yard gain from James Robinson and a third conversion from Dan Arnold putting the Jaguars in the middle of the game. ground. .

Despite this, the Seahawks managed to put the Jaguars behind the chains in third down. On the 3rd and 9th, the Jaguars put the ball in Lawrence’s hand before pressure from Darrell Taylor forced him out of the pocket and into the grip of Seahawks safety Ryan Neal, resulting in a loss of 11 yards and a punt.

The Seahawks offense slashed the Jaguars for 28 yards on four carries to start their first practice, although the two biggest plays came in the passing game. A questionable passer call on DaVon Hamilton and a 27-yard catch by Tyler Lockett put the Seahawks at the one-yard line. Jacksonville stuffed three straight races from Seattle until a Geno Smith quarterback snuck in in the 4th and on goal let the Seahawks draw the first blood.

The Jaguars also got nothing in their response to Smith’s touchdown. After a five-yard gain from Marvin Jones on the first down, the Jaguars kicked after three games due to a fall by Laviska Shenault on the third down.

Thankfully, the Jaguars’ defense came to life with a save on their part in response. Shaquill Griffin spent the week talking about his fondness for his time in Seattle but his eagerness to play against his former team, and he rose to the challenge. On the 3rd and 7th, Griffin covered DK Metcalf with a tight man-to-man cover, tackling him just as he made a catch and stopping him two yards from the first down to force a punt.

Jacksonville failed to get the Seahawks to retreat offensively, however, especially when they tried to call deep shots down the field. After a few incomplete deep shots to start the game, Lawrence went deep for Tavon Austin on the 1st and 10 of the 50.

The duo were not on the same wavelength, however. Lawrence apparently expected Austin to cut his way to the sideline, but Lockett continued into the field, creating an easy interception by Quandre Diggs. The Seahawks then started pouring it out.

After the Jaguars were injured by Smith on the first few drives, the backup veteran did so as a result of turnover. Smith completed his first 10 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, closing the run after the turnaround with a 16-yard dash to Metcalf over Griffin in the right corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

The Jaguars offense tried to put the gas to the test without James Robinson on the field after his first quarter injury, but they found no results. Lawrence slipped on the second down trying to throw at Arnold, then Lawrence and Agnew failed to connect in an open conversion on the third down.

Just like they were in the first six games, the Jaguars didn’t take a fourth down for no. In the 4th and 6th of Seattle 39, the Jaguars asked Lawrence to find an open receiver. Instead, Lawrence barely made a pass like a meager incompletion as the pressure was on him.

The Seahawks turned the fourth down turnover into another pair of points, this time a Jason Meyers field goal despite a Josh Allen sack in the red zone. Much of this is because the Jaguars allowed Smith to complete his first 14 passing attempts, with the first incompletion of the second half being cleared by a Jihad Ward who brutalized the passer’s call in the pass. Red zone.

The Jaguars entered halftime 17-0 behind, with the Seahawks just looking like the better team in every aspect. Smith finished the first half 14 of 15 for 137 yards as the Jaguars totaled just one sack. The Jaguars have had several cases of not being prepared, calling two timeouts due to potential game delays and one due to having 12 men on the field for defense during a red zone possession.

After a week in which the Jaguars preached their lack of margin for error, the team consistently shot themselves in the foot. Six penalties for 52 yards consisting of two hard for passer calls and helped neutralize the Jaguars’ defense before they finally registered a three-and-out to open the second half, with Dawuane Smoot sacking Smith at the third try.

The Jaguars’ offense didn’t do much to look better prepared in the second half, however. After looking completely disjointed and one-dimensional following Robinson’s ankle injury, the Jaguars offense looked like a mess to start the third quarter. After an odd call to hand him over to Carlos Hyde in the 3rd and 7th (who, as you might expect, didn’t get a first try), the Jaguars gave it a go with the 4th and 3rd in the Seahawks’ 38th. .

Lawrence’s offside continued, however, with the rookie passing up a chance to rush for the first down but missing an open Shenault on the first down, tossing the ball low. The Jaguars didn’t seem to have a plan or strategy to get the first try, and the execution reflected that.

The Jaguars’ offense as a whole was disastrous on Sunday, especially following Robinson’s injury. At one point in the third quarter, Lawrence had seven straight failures as the Jaguars found no rhythm in their passing game. Add to the offense’s lack of cohesion the fact that both defense and special teams had penalty issues, and it’s hard to believe the Jaguars were coming off a week off.

The lack of preparation also continued on the next trip. The Jaguars’ defense looked completely out of whack in the second half-time practice, with defenders looking confused at the snap or still trying to communicate the call of play to the rest of the unit when the attack was already moving the ball. That included a third down, with no one covering Lockett out of the slot as the Jaguars were slow to process their blitz call.

It all culminated in another Seahawks touchdown at Metcalf, again with Griffin on the cover. And with the Seahawks with a 24-0 lead midway through the third quarter, Seattle hit the sim button, simply running the ball and clearing the clock until it ended happily, though. they regained the end zone once again in the fourth quarter. when Travis Homer forced a miss tackle from Dakota Allen on an offensive kick, pushing back the return 42 yards for a touchdown.

The Jaguars needed their passing game to intensify after Robinson’s injury, but a mix of penalties, crashes and communication issues doomed the unit. Lawrence completed seven of his first nine assists before missing eight of his 11, with the unit exceeding 12 minutes of game time without a first try. The Jaguars didn’t score until an Agnew reception from Lawrence with less than two minutes to go.

The Jaguars ‘last three games have been defined by the Jaguars’ and Lawrence’s improvement in passing play, but Sunday was a game marred by lack of execution. Whether it was receiver issues, Lawrence’s own mistakes, or the offense as a whole that didn’t look good from the start, Sunday was not a step in the right direction for Jacksonville. .

It also doesn’t help that the Jaguars’ offense was completely neutralized, with the offense attempting only one pass over 20 yards in the first three quarters – Lawrence’s interception. The Jaguars couldn’t move the ball to the ground and the offense lacked energy or pace, which led to a four-quarter slop party.

Lawrence finished Sunday 32 of 53 for 238 yards (4.5 yards per pass), one interception and one touchdown. Overall, the Jaguars have recorded just 309 yards of attack. Their two longest plays (gains of 17 and 14 yards) were from James Robinson, who hasn’t even played the last three quarters. From start to finish, it was an out of the ordinary and unorganized beating, the team only finding the red zone with less than 3 hours to play.

Defensively, the Jaguars had little reason to celebrate. Smith ended the game by completing 20 of 24 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, although the Jaguars kept the Seahawks at 69 rushing yards on 25 carries (2.8 yards per carry), including 28 of those in first practice. .

Going forward, the Jaguars will need to resolve their penalty issues after being flagged 11 times for 84 yards, with the offensive, defensive and special teams all having penalty issues throughout the game. Until the Jaguars learn to play with more consistency on the fundamentals, they will struggle.

The Jaguars (1-6) will then host the 5-2 Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field, with the Jaguars seeking their first TIAA Bank victory since Week 1 of 2020.