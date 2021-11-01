Harry Styles dresses up as Dorothy ‘Harryween’: concert review





Halloween arrived a day earlier on the streets around Madison Square Garden in New York City, as thousands of angels, devils, cowboys, ghosts, animals, astronauts, unicorns, Cruellas, Britneys, princesses and queens of all stripes descended on the sold-out venue for the first of two Harry Styles “Harryween” concerts. Even with a high percentage of accompanying parents, at least 65% of the attendees were dressed new, and Styles and his band did not disappoint either, as all of the musicians wore elaborate “Wizard of Oz” costumes – with Harry like Dorothy, of course. He performed the whole show in a blue checkered dress with a bow in his hair, cutthroat makeup, a basket containing a plush Toto, and glittering red shoes. “Growing up in England, we love Halloween,” he said at the start of the show. “But we certainly didn’t go into it the way you do.” He pranced around the stage in his costume. “I look cute! “ i look cute! – Harry Styles pic.twitter.com/QRX2x0yCho – Harry being gentle (@harrybeingsoft) October 31, 2021 The band’s well-oiled ensemble contrasted hilariously with their “Wizard of Oz” outfits. Sometimes Styles would camp out, jumping, curtsying, pulling up her dress to take a random step. But he was mostly in arena mode, boogy around his mic stand, raising his heavily tattooed arms skyward to Elton John-ish “Go on!” exhortations – in a Dorothy’s costume. As if to amplify this point, during “Cherry” her false eyelashes and thick mascara started to get into her eyes. He continued valiantly, blinking and rubbing his eyes while trying not to laugh. Theo Wargo Meanwhile, guitarist Mitch Rowland played soulful solos and roaring powerful chords as Cowardly Lion, bassist Elin Sandberg was dazzling as Glenda the Good Witch, keyboardist Niji Adeleye was Iron Man, Drummer Sarah Jones was the Wicked Witch of the West etc. The ensemble drew heavily on Styles’ latest album, “Fine Line,” and included a handful of songs from his eponymous debut and showcase Harry from his One Direction days, “What Makes You Beautiful” – and one notable addition : a rising cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”. It’s not an easy song to sing, but Styles nailed it down, smoothly hitting octave jumps and going through a delicate key change as Madison Square Garden’s iconic ceiling lit up with rainbow colors. -sky. Somewhere Over The Rainbow, Harry Styles, live from Madison Square Garden. #Harryween

10.30.21 : goldenhoran__pic.twitter.com/uaMslnCLdp – HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) October 31, 2021 After a final double punch from “Watermelon Sugar” and “Kiwi,” Styles clicked heels three times, picked up his basket and walked off the stage. Yet despite all of Styles’ gracious comments and good-humored banter to the crowd, the best one-liner of the evening belonged to my mate, my 15-year-old niece. From our seats it was difficult to see what was in Harry-as-Dorothy’s basket. “What do you think he’s got in there?” I asked. “Louis Tomlinson,” she replied instantly. Setlist:

. Caroline

. Adore you

. Lonely angel

. Be so lonely

. Cherry

. She

. Two ghosts / fall

. Lights up

. Moon Canyon

. Treat people with kindness

. What makes you beautiful

. Still:

. Sign of the times

. Above the rainbow

. Watermelon sugar

. Kiwi

