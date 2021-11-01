Pooja Hedge pairs a yellow bralette with a blazer and pants in a new take on the power suit | Fashion trends

As blockages lift across the world after more than a year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the fashion of sports suits has become a trend just in time for a return to corporate life and the actor of Bollywood Pooja Hedge paired a yellow blazer and pants with a matching sultry bralette. Making our hearts beat faster with her latest exotic look, Pooja displayed a bold, sexy and ever so stylish take on power costumes and the fashionista in us couldn’t help but take notes.

Leaning on her social media grip, Pooja shared a series of photos from her latest photoshoot that showed her putting her foot forward as she served up the mesmerizing looks. The photos showed the actor donning a tight blazer for an effortless daytime look.

The blazer came with two pockets and gold buttons on the front and on the cuffs. She paired it with wide-legged yellow pants that ended in long bottom.

Pooja skipped the t-shirt and paired it with a color-matched bra to increase the heat quotient of the boardroom uniform. The bralette top came with a wide plunging neckline to ooze at the start of the winter season.

Leaving her luscious brown braids open down her back in a side parted hairstyle, Pooja completed her outfit with a pair of strappy yellow heels. She accessorized her look only with a gold stacked chain link necklace.

The diva amplified the glam quotient by going for neutral minimalist makeup that included a pop of pink lipstick, highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, nude eyeshadow, and filled eyebrows. Posing striking sensual poses for the camera, Pooja captioned the footage simply with a lollipop emoji.

The set is attributed to Indian fashion designer Ranbir Mukherjee’s eponymous brand, which boasts of an avant-garde take on powerful suits instead of the conventional black or beige tones they typically use. Pooja Hedge was designed by celebrity stylist and wardrobe consultant Sayali Vidya.

