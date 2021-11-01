Fashion
Pooja Hedge pairs a yellow bralette with a blazer and pants in a new take on the power suit | Fashion trends
Pooja Hedge makes our hearts beat faster with her latest exotic look in a yellow blazer and pants paired with a bralette top in a bold, sexy and ever so stylish take on a power suit.
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
As blockages lift across the world after more than a year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the fashion of sports suits has become a trend just in time for a return to corporate life and the actor of Bollywood Pooja Hedge paired a yellow blazer and pants with a matching sultry bralette. Making our hearts beat faster with her latest exotic look, Pooja displayed a bold, sexy and ever so stylish take on power costumes and the fashionista in us couldn’t help but take notes.
Leaning on her social media grip, Pooja shared a series of photos from her latest photoshoot that showed her putting her foot forward as she served up the mesmerizing looks. The photos showed the actor donning a tight blazer for an effortless daytime look.
The blazer came with two pockets and gold buttons on the front and on the cuffs. She paired it with wide-legged yellow pants that ended in long bottom.
Pooja skipped the t-shirt and paired it with a color-matched bra to increase the heat quotient of the boardroom uniform. The bralette top came with a wide plunging neckline to ooze at the start of the winter season.
Leaving her luscious brown braids open down her back in a side parted hairstyle, Pooja completed her outfit with a pair of strappy yellow heels. She accessorized her look only with a gold stacked chain link necklace.
The diva amplified the glam quotient by going for neutral minimalist makeup that included a pop of pink lipstick, highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, nude eyeshadow, and filled eyebrows. Posing striking sensual poses for the camera, Pooja captioned the footage simply with a lollipop emoji.
+
The set is attributed to Indian fashion designer Ranbir Mukherjee’s eponymous brand, which boasts of an avant-garde take on powerful suits instead of the conventional black or beige tones they typically use. Pooja Hedge was designed by celebrity stylist and wardrobe consultant Sayali Vidya.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/pooja-hedge-teams-yellow-bralette-with-blazer-pants-in-fresh-take-on-power-suit-101635686459004.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]