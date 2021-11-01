Olivia Rodrigo is a Halloween femme fatale in blue panties and hidden heels – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Olivia Rodrigo played one of Hollywood’s most iconic femme fatales at the Booby Tape Halloween party on Saturday night. The “Good 4 U” singer’s outfit was directly inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer’s character Elvira Hancock from the 1983 movie “Scarface”. Rodrigo paid homage to power-hungry Elvira in a blonde wig and silky blue dress, resembling his signature film set. The star kept her accessories minimal, pairing the simple dress with a shiny lip and dangling earrings.

Olivia Rodrigo and a friend attend Booby Tape’s 2021 Halloween party. CREDIT: Courtesy of Booby Tape For the shoes, Rodrigo wore glamorous heels to amplify the dramatic nature of his ensemble. Although mostly hidden under the long skirt of her dress, the pair appeared to feature platforms covered in shiny silver fabric. The style is reminiscent of the disco heels which have been all the rage this year, due to their bold embellishments like sequins, crystals and sequins. In addition to Rodrigo, stars like Paris Hilton, Rita Ora and Kate Beckinsale have also worn glamorous shoes from Aquazzura, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo in recent weeks. When it comes to shoes, the “Brutal” singer frequently wears pairs that complement her avant-garde style. Black leather, knee-length combat boots from Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe, and Magda Butrym are his go-to style, along with sneakers from Vans and Converse. Her on-trend shoes also include chunky platform boots and brogues from Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs and TUK. For more formal occasions, she can be seen in heeled styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Sies Marjan and other high-end brands. Click through the gallery to see Rodrigo and other style stars from the Gen Z set.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footwearnews.com/2021/fashion/celebrity-style/olivia-rodrigo-scarface-blue-slip-dress-platforms-halloween-1203202578/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos