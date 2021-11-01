Dogs dress up for Halloween costume party in Kitchener





Kitchener – It wasn’t just the sleight of hand that got on the Halloween spirit this weekend in Waterloo Region, the area’s pets also got in on the action. Happy dogs showed off their capes and clever costumes on Sunday at the first-ever Howloween Pooch Party in downtown Kitchener. I love that the city has supported us and been so willing to participate, said Lili Romero, owner of Leader of the Pack Professional Dog Services. The inaugural event was hosted by the City of Kitchener, Dog Friendly KW and Pack Leader Professional Dog Services to help dog owners show off their puppies’ favorite costumes while promoting the local pet industry. of company. The party included local vendors, a beer garden, a pack ride, and a best dressed dog costume contest. I’m just excited to be able to go out and do something for Halloween, dog owner Sade Bezjak told CTV. I was still in the middle of a pandemic so it’s nice to be able to go out and do something, especially with my dog. Organizers say the event was not only an opportunity for dog owners to hang out and socialize, but also for puppies who were locked up during the pandemic. Chris Lefebvre says his dog doesn’t experience events like this very often. She doesn’t really have a lot of opportunities to [socialize] because we were so inside, mostly because we both work from home, said Lefebvre. Having her in a pack really gets her going. Dog Friendly KW co-founder Justine Sparling has said she would like to bring the Howloween Pooch Party back next year with a bigger and better event in 2022.

